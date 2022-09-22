Amazon's first 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast beats forecasts

Amazon’s first “Thursday Night Football” Prime Video broadcast averaged 13 million viewers, according to data from Nielsen. For its part, Amazon reported that, including its own first-party data, the Sept. 15 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs brought in 15.3 million viewers across all platforms.

Amazon’s linear broadcasts in each team’s local markets, Los Angeles and Kansas City, drew audiences of 602,000 and 555,000, respectively.

Both Nielsen’s and Amazon’s final audience numbers surpassed Amazon’s initial estimates of 12.5 million viewers shared with advertisers in dealmaking pitches. According to Amazon, its performance last Thursday is also up 47% from last year’s second-week game on NFL Network, which averaged 8.8 million viewers.

One media buyer told Ad Age the first game’s viewership is “an outstanding result for Amazon,” with the caveat that the strength of the Chargers-Chiefs matchup likely influenced the strong performance. “I would expect more modest results in the coming weeks,” said the buyer.