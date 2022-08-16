ANA aims to eliminate programmatic media waste with new guide

The group’s Global CMO Growth Council has issued The CMO’s Guide to Programmatic Transparency, a sort of how-to for marketers to discover, analyze, track, understand – and possibly reduce – what they pay for programmatic media buying. Steps recommended include gathering all the bills associated with the media supply chain, analyzing the expenses, making formal requests for data that isn’t broken down in the bills, developing plans for addressing costs and establishing a process for tracking progress.

The guide is separate from but complementary to an ANA investigation of programmatic media buying launched last year. That probe is being conducted by Kroll, PwC and TAG TrustNet, focused on how advertisers can eliminate waste throughout the programmatic marketplace and supply chain. It’s expected to be complete by next year.