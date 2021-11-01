Media

ANA picks VideoAmp for cross-media measurement test

VideoAmp joins another Nielsen competitor — Comscore — in marketer group's next-generation measurement pilot
By Jack Neff. Published on November 01, 2021.
How Walmart unified a disjointed organization to make retail media work
Credit: iStock

The Association of National Advertisers is launching a cross-media measurement pilot test with VideoAmp as the next step in its effort to develop a privacy-compliant system for marketers.

The project follows a similar program the ANA launched this summer with Comscore, part of a series of component tests as the group prepares for a planned “end-to-end” cross-media measurement pilot by late in the second quarter of 2022.

Both component tests so far have been with principal competitors of TV and digital measurement leader Nielsen, though Bill Tucker, group executive VP of the ANA, said earlier this year that Nielsen is likely to be part of testing as well. Nielsen is developing its own cross-platform TV measurement system, Nielsen One, which it says will roll out fully by late 2022.

The VideoAmp pilot is focused on testing use of Virtual ID (VID) – a system the ANA is working to develop along with the World Federation of Advertisers for U.S. television, an effort driven by the loss of cookies and other personal identifiers across digital media.

VideoAmp’s pilot is part of an effort to compare results of using the VID model using different methodologies “and examine which derive higher accuracy for TV reach and frequency curves,” said Nathalie Bordes, executive VP of measurement for marketers at the ANA, in a statement.

“Cross-platform reach and frequency measurement is a top priority for marketers, but the methodology employed must give fair credit to TV, walled-garden, and other digitally-delivered ads,” said Jonathan Steuer, executive VP of TV strategy and currency at VideoAmp, in the statement.

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research.

