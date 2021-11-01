ANA picks VideoAmp for cross-media measurement test

The Association of National Advertisers is launching a cross-media measurement pilot test with VideoAmp as the next step in its effort to develop a privacy-compliant system for marketers.

The project follows a similar program the ANA launched this summer with Comscore, part of a series of component tests as the group prepares for a planned “end-to-end” cross-media measurement pilot by late in the second quarter of 2022.

Both component tests so far have been with principal competitors of TV and digital measurement leader Nielsen, though Bill Tucker, group executive VP of the ANA, said earlier this year that Nielsen is likely to be part of testing as well. Nielsen is developing its own cross-platform TV measurement system, Nielsen One, which it says will roll out fully by late 2022.