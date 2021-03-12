Media

AT&T now expects up to 150 million HBO Max subscribers

HBO Max and HBO had about 41 million subscribers combined at the end of the fourth quarter
Published on March 12, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill
Credit: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

AT&T said it expects its HBO Max streaming platform to reach 120 million to 150 million subscribers by 2025, a sharp increase in its hopes for a service that’s key to the company’s future.

In October 2019, AT&T set a goal of hitting 50 million U.S. subscribers by 2025, a relatively low bar considering the premium cable channel had about 33 million subscribers a few months before the streaming service launched in May that year. That goal looks easily achievable now.

The company now expects 67 million to 70 million worldwide HBO Max subscribers by the end of 2021, according to a statement Friday. AT&T had previously forecast 75 million to 90 million subscribers globally by 2025.

AT&T shares were up 1.5% to $29.97 at 9:38 a.m. in New York. The stock is up 4.3% this year and slid 26% last year.

AT&T sells both HBO, a traditional cable channel, and HBO Max, a new streaming service. The two cost the same, but HBO Max has far more programming. HBO Max and HBO had over 41 million subscribers combined at the end of the fourth quarter. Of that number, 17.2 million people had activated their HBO Max accounts.

Related articles
HBO Max launches ‘Pa’lante!’ initiative to uplift Latinx voices
Ethan Jakob Craft
AT&T to offload DirecTV via TPG deal at fraction of former price
WarnerMedia expands kids offerings under Cartoon Network, HBO Max hubs
Ethan Jakob Craft

Media companies are vying for streaming subscribers. The fastest-growing service of all, Disney+, topped 100 million users just 16 months after its launch.

AT&T said it expects to break even on HBO Max by 2025.

HBO Max saw a boost in subscribers late last year after reaching a key distribution deal with Roku, the maker of set-top boxes for streaming, and letting home viewers watch the premiere of “Wonder Woman 1984” on the same day as it opened in theaters.

The unusual decision to debut a movie on a streaming service and in cinemas at the same time sparked an uproar in Hollywood, because it upends how people in the industry get paid.

But AT&T’s WarnerMedia, which operates HBO Max, plans to premiere several more films from its Warner Bros. studio on HBO Max this year as theaters remain closed or open at limited capacity during the pandemic.

HBO Max plans to expand to 60 markets outside the U.S. this year and will launch a lower-cost version with advertising in June.

Also in Friday’s statement, issued ahead of an investor presentation planned for later in the morning, AT&T said it would have fiber-optic network connections available to 3 million homes by year-end, which is up from 2 million homes previously forecast. The company left its financial outlook unchanged.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill

Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill
How Facebook and Snapchat are preparing brands for the data lockdowns

How Facebook and Snapchat are preparing brands for the data lockdowns
Reddit redoubles Omnicom partnership as it looks to go mainstream with brands

Reddit redoubles Omnicom partnership as it looks to go mainstream with brands
Stimulus checks are on the horizon as Biden prepares to sign relief bill: Thursday Wake-Up Call

Stimulus checks are on the horizon as Biden prepares to sign relief bill: Thursday Wake-Up Call
Disney lands NHL broadcast deal with focus on streaming

Disney lands NHL broadcast deal with focus on streaming
Patio furniture from Oprah's Harry and Meghan interview sells out

Patio furniture from Oprah's Harry and Meghan interview sells out
CBS' TV syndication arm looks to connect advertisers with Black consumers

CBS' TV syndication arm looks to connect advertisers with Black consumers

Comcast Advertising names TrueX President Pooja Midha as chief growth officer

Comcast Advertising names TrueX President Pooja Midha as chief growth officer