Media

Biden Revokes Trump-era bans on TikTok and WeChat

The executive order calls for the Secretary of Commerce to evaluate the apps and block those that pose a security risk
Published on June 09, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Magnite partners with tvScientific to woo performance marketers to CTV
Credit: Bloomberg

President Joe Biden is revoking Trump-era bans on the Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat on Wednesday, and instead will review software applications from foreign adversaries that could pose a risk to Americans’ sensitive data, senior administration officials said.

Biden, in an executive order, is directing Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to evaluate the apps and block those that pose a security risk. The order replaces former President Donald Trump’s actions, aimed specifically at Chinese companies including TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. and WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd., that tried to ban the use of those apps in the U.S.

Trump’s measures have been challenged by the tech companies in U.S. courts.

The new order aims to clarify the criteria that the U.S. views as harming Americans’ sensitive data, the officials said. The data includes personally identifiable information and genetic information that would go to people directly linked to foreign adversaries, including China, according to a White House fact sheet.

A separate national security review into the sale of TikTok to an American company is ongoing and not connected to Wednesday’s action, a senior administration official said.

The announcement comes as Biden on Wednesday morning left Washington for a week-long trip to Europe where China is expected to be a major focus of discussion among the Group of Seven nations.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Magnite partners with tvScientific to woo performance marketers to CTV

Magnite partners with tvScientific to woo performance marketers to CTV
Instagram launches new creator monetization tools amid platform e-commerce wars

Instagram launches new creator monetization tools amid platform e-commerce wars
General Mills, L’Oreal, Target among brands committing at least 2% of ad dollars to Black-owned media companies

General Mills, L’Oreal, Target among brands committing at least 2% of ad dollars to Black-owned media companies

Facebook bans Trump for two years in response to board criticism

Facebook bans Trump for two years in response to board criticism
TikTok's political influencers use back door to avoid detection

TikTok's political influencers use back door to avoid detection

Roku looks to help brands reach consumers before they move to ad-free streaming with new show

Roku looks to help brands reach consumers before they move to ad-free streaming with new show

Mtn Dew brings back ‘80s aerobics in new Dr Disrespect music video for Game Fuel

Mtn Dew brings back ‘80s aerobics in new Dr Disrespect music video for Game Fuel
L’Oréal partners with TikTok to test e-commerce tools

L’Oréal partners with TikTok to test e-commerce tools