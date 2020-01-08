Big Reveal: Here’s the first cover of Drew and Jonathan Scott’s new magazine
Ad Age’s At the Newsstand spotlights notable ad-supported print media available soon near you.
Meredith Corporation this morning did a big reveal: It released the cover of ... Reveal, the inaugural issue of its glossy collaboration with Drew and Jonathan Scott of HGTV “Property Brothers” fame.
The name of the quarterly magazine is, of course, a play on what the Scotts do on TV: show off the results of an elaborate home renovation in a dramatic moment near the end of every episode of their hit show. “We still get so excited right before we open the doors to reveal a family’s new dream home,” Jonathan Scott said in a statement, “and this magazine gives us that feeling too.”
The Winter 2020 issue of Reveal hits newsstands this Friday with a cover price of $9.99, and includes guides to buying sofas and gadgets, as well as photo-driven features on “Reimagined Victorian” and “Cool California Craftsman” homes. Meredith is putting out 750,000 copies for single-copy sales and is also offering annual four-issue subscriptions for $20. For now, the magazine’s website, revealmagazine.com, is being used to sell subs in a redirect to the Meredith store.
Reveal joins a growing list of lifestyle magazines that result from TV collaborations, including Magnolia Journal from Joanna and Chip Gaines, whose HGTV hit “Fixer Upper” led to them getting their own upcoming cable network; that title is also a Meredith collaboration. Hearst Magazines publishes The Pioneer Woman Magazine, a partnership with Food Network star Ree Drummond, as well as HGTV Magazine and O: The Oprah Magazine. And since 2015, Meredith has had the original lifestyle-guru glossy, Martha Stewart Living, in its stable; the monthly used to be an independent title but for the past five years it’s been handled by Meredith under a licensing agreement.
“We’re excited to launch the new year with this empowering brand from the lively Scott brothers and get it into consumers’ hands,” Meredith Magazines President Doug Olson said in a statement. “The advertiser interest has been overwhelmingly positive”—ADT, Arm & Hammer, B&G Foods, Delta, Kohler, Marvin and Tyson are among the marketers that bought into the first issue.
The Scotts are not just rising multimedia moguls, they’re retail powerhouses. Their company, Scott Brothers Global, produces a line of furniture, home décor, textiles and bedding sold by outlets including Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Wayfair and Amazon.