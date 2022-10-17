What BravoCon reveals about NBCUniversal’s partnership strategy

From Friday to Sunday, NBCUniversal’s massive superfan event celebrating its popular unscripted franchises, such as “The Real Housewives,” “Below Deck,” “Project Runway” and more, took place at New York’s Javits Center. BravoCon’s second edition, following a two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, drew approximately 30,000 attendees, with tickets, some costing as much as $2,000, selling out within 3 minutes, according to sources at NBCUniversal.

The event brought together what Laura Molen, the company's president of advertising sales and partnerships, called “affluencers,” or audiences that are both wealthy and wield influence online and within the fan community. Those are the consumers that BravoCon’s 19 brand sponsors, including Bud Light Seltzer, State Farm and Lay’s, hoped to nab face time with over the weekend.

“When we look at our most importantly Lay’s buyers, there's an over-index” with viewers of reality and women-centric TV, which was a prime driver of the brand’s participation in BravoCon, said Stacy Taffet, senior VP of brand marketing for PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay. “The fragmentation of how we can reach consumers, the fragmentation of the media landscape and the way communities are forming now given all the movement in social media, there's big, mass communities in niche fan areas.” Lays also sponsored the event in 2019.