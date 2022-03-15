Brookfield to partner with Elliott for Nielsen take-private bid

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is part of a consortium that’s in talks to take information services company Nielsen Holdings PLC private, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Brookfield is working with Elliott Investment Management on the potential leveraged buyout, said the people, who requested anonymity discussing private information. A transaction could come together within the next week, one of the people said.

Representatives for Brookfield and Nielsen declined to comment. A representative for Elliott didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that a private equity consortium including Elliott was is in talks to acquire Nielsen for $15 billion, including debt. Elliott owns a 4.6% stake in Nielsen, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.