Comcast falls with weak broadband stoking fears of slowdown

Comcast Corp.’s latest dip in broadband growth and accelerating TV subscriber losses are fanning investors’ fears that the slowdown in the cable industry isn’t over.

The company added 262,000 internet subscribers in the first quarter, but executives said on an earnings call Thursday that excluding the conversion of customers getting free service during the COVID-19 pandemic, the “normalized” gain was actually about 180,000.

As the first of the cable companies to report, Comcast’s results could point to weakness across the whole sector. While the pandemic was good for cable companies when home-bound customers needed more and faster internet connections, the post-surge hangover is lingering longer than some had hoped.