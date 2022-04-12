Comcast names Comscore as Nielsen alternative

Comcast Cable’s ad sales division Effectv will offer Comscore’s local TV measurement as currency, joining the growing ranks of TV players offering Nielsen alternatives to write deals.
Although it involves local measurement, the deal announced today is effectively national, covering 66 markets and nearly 35 million subscribers. In an interview, James Rooke, general manager of Effectv, said both local and national holding company agencies have expressed interest in using Comscore’s impression-based measurement to do addressable deals across linear and streaming.
“We want to do everything we can to spur innovation, which we think is going to be good for buyers and sellers,” Rooke said.
While Nielsen has been Effectv’s “de facto currency,” he said, “a number of our clients have come to us saying, ‘We want alternatives.’” That’s not to say that agencies don’t want to work with Nielsen, Rooke said, but they do want to support multiple currencies.