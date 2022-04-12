Comcast names Comscore as Nielsen alternative

Bringing in Comscore’s impression-based currency as an alternative to Nielsen age-gender gross rating points aligns with a direction Effectv has taken since the pandemic shook up viewership patterns, Rooke said.

“Now, over 40% of our business we sell at the local level is against audience, vs. less than 5% probably two years ago,” he said. It’s a strategic shift Effectv planned previously, but accelerated as local advertisers sought to follow their audiences during the pandemic as live sports programming went away.

“We know we can deliver better return on investment by using viewership data to follow an audience than using content as a proxy,” Rooke said. “We are moving the business from selling on content against linear TV measured on spots to selling everything on audience, multiscreen, measured by impressions. The impression is the common denominator that enables us to have a single campaign goal we can then execute across linear TV and streaming inventory.”

In following audiences, Effectv has an edge over many digital players, given their loss of third-party identifiers, since its data is based on Comcast’s direct relationships with subscribers, he said.

“My belief is that you can’t have 22 currencies, but you can have two primary ones,” said Comscore CEO Bill Livek. “This is affirmation that the market is moving toward Comscore in a number of ways.”