Comcast to spin off cable TV channels including MSNBC, CNBC and USA

Comcast Corp. plans to spin off cable TV channels including MSNBC, CNBC and USA, according a person a familiar with the company’s plans, reducing its exposure to a business that’s losing viewers and advertisers.

Comcast’s NBC broadcast network and Peacock streaming TV business will remain with the parent company, said the person, who asked to not be identified because the news hasn’t been announced. So will Bravo, a cable channel with reality TV shows that are popular on streaming.

The networks being separated produce about $7 billion in annual revenue, according to the Wall Street Journal, which reported the news earlier Tuesday. Mark Lazarus, the current chairman of NBCUniversal’s media group, overseeing TV and streaming, will become CEO of the new company.