Comscore CEO retiring as Nielsen rival gets big chance and more competition

Bill Livek is retiring as CEO of Comscore, which has launched a search for a successor at a critical time for the measurement company as it vies for a place among competitors to Nielsen in TV and cross-media measurement.
Livek will stay on as CEO until a successor is found and remain non-executive vice chair through the end of his term in mid-2024. A Comscore statement said the board has retained Spencer Stuart to conduct a search for his successor and will consider internal and external candidates.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.
Livek became CEO in November 2019, replacing interim CEO Dale Fuller, who served for seven months following the abrupt departures of former CEO Bryan Wiener and President Sarah Hofstetter earlier that year (they later joined e-commerce analytics firm Profitero). Livek had been CEO of movie and TV measurement business Rentrak prior to that company’s merger with Comscore in 2016.
“Bill ensured that Comscore is in a stronger position than it’s ever been and prepared to serve as the future of media measurement,” said Brent Rosenthal, the company’s chairman, in a statement.
“I am so proud of what we have accomplished together as a team to make Comscore synonymous with census measurement,” LIvek said in the statement.
During his tenure as CEO, Livek oversaw a recapitalization of the company that left it largely debt-free.