Media

Comscore CEO retiring as Nielsen rival gets big chance and more competition

Bill Livek announces departure amid growing industry interest in Nielsen competitors
By Jack Neff. Published on February 28, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How IPG Mediabrands is looking to expand its investment in diverse-owned media in the upfronts
B20220228_Bill-Livek_3x2.jpg
Credit: Comscore

Bill Livek is retiring as CEO of Comscore, which has launched a search for a successor at a critical time for the measurement company as it vies for a place among competitors to Nielsen in TV and cross-media measurement.

Livek will stay on as CEO until a successor is found and remain non-executive vice chair through the end of his term in mid-2024. A Comscore statement said the board has retained Spencer Stuart to conduct a search for his successor and will consider internal and external candidates.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Livek became CEO in November 2019, replacing interim CEO Dale Fuller, who served for seven months following the abrupt departures of former CEO Bryan Wiener and President Sarah Hofstetter earlier that year (they later joined e-commerce analytics firm Profitero). Livek had been CEO of movie and TV measurement business Rentrak prior to that company’s merger with Comscore in 2016.

“Bill ensured that Comscore is in a stronger position than it’s ever been and prepared to serve as the future of media measurement,” said Brent Rosenthal, the company’s chairman, in a statement.

“I am so proud of what we have accomplished together as a team to make Comscore synonymous with census measurement,” LIvek said in the statement.

During his tenure as CEO, Livek oversaw a recapitalization of the company that left it largely debt-free.
 

More news on Comscore
Discovery and Omnicom will use Comscore and VideoAmp data to test Nielsen alternative
Jack Neff
Univision uses Comscore to measure some local markets as TV industry seeks Nielsen replacements
Ethan Jakob Craft
Comscore's new investors will leave once-embattled company 'essentially debt free'
Jack Neff

Nielsen's plans

Troubles for giant competitor Nielsen, including suspension of its Media Rating Council accreditation last year, have created an opening for Comscore to win a bigger piece of media measurement. But at the same time, newer venture-capital-funded competitors such as VideoAmp and iSpot.tv, and TVSquared, the latter recently acquired by Innovid, have been trying to win footholds as Nielsen challengers.

Comscore applied for MRC accreditation for its own TV and cross-platform measurement in August following a lengthy and ultimately unsuccessful attempt last decade. Other Nielsen competitors are preparing to apply but have yet to do so.

Comscore and VideoAmp in particular have been offered by a growing number of media companies as currency alternatives to Nielsen in time for the coming upfront, including Paramount and Discovery.

For its part, Nielsen has shrugged off the prospect of increased competition, with CEO David Kenny in an earnings conference call today saying such alternative providers would as most offer “secondary guarantees” to a still dominant Nielsen currency.

Nielsen beat revenue and analyst earnings forecasts according to figures released today. Kenny said progress on its next-generation One cross-platform measurement product, which uses big data sets similar to Comscore and other competitors, remains on track for a late 2022 start and full operation in time for the 2024 upfronts.

Buy your ticket for the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Gala at AdAge.com/ACGala.

Kenny also said Nielsen should have “success criteria” and audits required by the MRC for its existing panel-based TV ratings service to be done by “mid-year,” and expects a vote by the industry self-regulatory body at an unspecified time after that. Similarly, Chief Operating Officer Karthik Rao said audits that could pave the way for Digital Ad Ratings, another key Nielsen measurement service, should be complete in March.

Comscore's stock has not recovered much of the ground lost after Wiener and Hofstetter resigned in 2019, and Nielsen's stock has been sinking since May, when it first revealed that pandemic workarounds for maintaining its TV measurement panel had led to undercounting audiences. Even after a seemingly positive earning report today, Nielsen shares were down 0.85%.

Additional news about Comscore and the industry
Comscore's new CEO says his company's 'sweet spot' is targeted TV advertising
Jack Neff
ANA readies pilot of Nielsen TV panel alternatives that will likely include Kantar
Jack Neff
Comcast will let Nielsen rival VideoAmp use its huge data set
Jack Neff

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How IPG Mediabrands is looking to expand its investment in diverse-owned media in the upfronts

How IPG Mediabrands is looking to expand its investment in diverse-owned media in the upfronts

NBCUniversal bets on video game advertising in deal with ad tech startup

NBCUniversal bets on video game advertising in deal with ad tech startup

Comcast will let Nielsen rival VideoAmp use its huge data set

Comcast will let Nielsen rival VideoAmp use its huge data set
GroupM opens programmatic ad market as industry looks for pricing transparency

GroupM opens programmatic ad market as industry looks for pricing transparency
Discovery and Omnicom will use Comscore and VideoAmp data to test Nielsen alternative

Discovery and Omnicom will use Comscore and VideoAmp data to test Nielsen alternative

ANA readies pilot of Nielsen TV panel alternatives that will likely include Kantar

ANA readies pilot of Nielsen TV panel alternatives that will likely include Kantar

Amazon strikes deal with AMC to deliver addressable TV ads in 'The Walking Dead' and other shows

Amazon strikes deal with AMC to deliver addressable TV ads in 'The Walking Dead' and other shows
Paramount+ had 32.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021

Paramount+ had 32.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021