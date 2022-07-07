Media

Crain Communications launches Crain Currency newsletter

The weekly newsletter serves family-owned businesses, family offices, family philanthropies and their advisers
Published on July 07, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Innovating the next-gen approach to audio advertising
Credit: Crain

The owner of Ad Age has launched Crain Currency, a weekly newsletter serving family-owned businesses, family offices and family philanthropies as well as their professional advisers.

A companion website and networking platform are planned to launch in the fall.

KC Crain, president and chief executive of Crain Communications, said the publication provides “a new trusted resource for families managing wealth.” Crain Communications has been family-owned for 106 years.

The newsletter debuted on June 29 and later this year Crain Currency will add a website and invitation-only networking platform.

Marcus Baram, a former senior editor at Fast Company, is contributing editor. The newsletter’s founding director is Mary Kramer, formerly group publisher of the Crain City Brands.

More than 10,000 single and multi-family investment offices are thought to exist in the U.S. with many more overseas, presenting a potentially large audience for the new publication. Crain also hopes to target serial entrepreneurs and private equity and venture capital principals.

The family office sector is in the news more often after the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, where founder Bill Hwang bet wrongly on a handful of small and mid-sized stocks. That has led to calls for more rigorous oversight from leaders including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as explained in the first issue of Crain Currency available here.

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Comcast names James Rooke president of advertising

Comcast names James Rooke president of advertising
Nielsen rival VideoAmp clears key hurdle as it integrates with Mediaocean

Nielsen rival VideoAmp clears key hurdle as it integrates with Mediaocean
Ukonwa Ojo departs Amazon, leaving CMO of original programming role vacant

Ukonwa Ojo departs Amazon, leaving CMO of original programming role vacant
Cannes TV measurement takeaways from top execs—banning the word 'alternatives' and more

Cannes TV measurement takeaways from top execs—banning the word 'alternatives' and more
Netflix is ‘talking to all’ potential ad partners, Ted Sarandos tells Cannes

Netflix is ‘talking to all’ potential ad partners, Ted Sarandos tells Cannes
New data clean room TV solution launched by OpenAP

New data clean room TV solution launched by OpenAP
Pride Media acquired by Equal Entertainment—making it the largest LGBTQ+-owned media company

Pride Media acquired by Equal Entertainment—making it the largest LGBTQ+-owned media company
Walmart, Roku agree to exclusive shoppable ad deal

Walmart, Roku agree to exclusive shoppable ad deal