Crain Communications hires Jon Otto as chief commercial officer of ad sales

Otto joins Ad Age's parent company following senior VP role at Axios
Published on July 11, 2022.
Innovating the next-gen approach to audio advertising

Jon Otto will join Crain Communication as the company’s chief commercial officer of ad sales. Otto, who starts today, most recently worked as senior VP of client partnerships at media startup Axios.

At Crain Communications, Otto, 36, will evaluate current sales offerings across each brand and work in collaboration with the product teams to strategize and create new opportunities for advertisers. He will report to CEO KC Crain.

“The skills Jon will bring to Crain are essential when it comes to the growth strategies we have in place and are working toward daily,” KC Crain said in a news release. “His expert knowledge around data and partnerships will help connect our brands and partners with a more robust selling strategy.”

During his tenure at Axios, Otto set up a media sales organization, tripling its client roster and increasing revenue by 40% on average annually across digital, custom content and event sponsorships, according to the release.

He partnered with the newsroom by debuting more than a dozen new ad-support coverage verticals and podcasts. Otto also led media sales for Axios Local, which has expanded to more than 20 markets.

Previously, he spent a decade in business development, public affairs and consulting at companies such as Politico, BCW Global and American Honda Motor.

“Crain Communications is the foremost B2B media organization with a portfolio of brands covering and writing for leaders in virtually every part of our economy. It’s a massive advantage in today’s shifting media landscape,” Otto said in the release. “I’m grateful to be joining Crain’s outstanding leadership team and partner to expand new commercial revenue strategies that advance its influential journalism globally.”

