Crain Communications hires Jon Otto as chief commercial officer of ad sales

Jon Otto will join Crain Communication as the company’s chief commercial officer of ad sales. Otto, who starts today, most recently worked as senior VP of client partnerships at media startup Axios.

At Crain Communications, Otto, 36, will evaluate current sales offerings across each brand and work in collaboration with the product teams to strategize and create new opportunities for advertisers. He will report to CEO KC Crain.

“The skills Jon will bring to Crain are essential when it comes to the growth strategies we have in place and are working toward daily,” KC Crain said in a news release. “His expert knowledge around data and partnerships will help connect our brands and partners with a more robust selling strategy.”