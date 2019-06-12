‘The Daily Show’ brings back the Trump Presidential Twitter Library to celebrate Trump’s birthday
President Trump turns 73 on Friday, and “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” knows just how to, uh, celebrate.
From Friday through Sunday, the Comedy Central show is bringing the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library to Washington, D.C., in a pop-up space just six blocks from the White House. As Ad Age reported last July, the traveling library, a “Daily Show” creation that previously came to life via temporary installations in Austin, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York, has already been immortalized in book form. This weekend’s iteration will feature “classics” from the Trump canon—including “Despite the constant negative press covfefe” from May 31, 2017—as well as more recent tweets, plus a side exhibition titled “First Lady’s Main Initiative: An End to Cyberbullying.”
The overall concept, which wryly treats actual verbatim Trump tweets with the sort of scholarly regard befitting an actual presidential library, was a Grand Prix award-winner in the outdoor category at last year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
If you’re in the D.C. area this weekend, you can visit the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library at The Showroom at 1099 14th St. NW, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. As “The Daily Show” notes in a statement about the library,
The biggest crowds ever say it’s tremendous, and those who miss it will be SAD!