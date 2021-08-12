Disney beats analysts’ quarterly estimate for streaming sign-ups

Walt Disney Co.’s online TV business continued to surprise investors, with the flagship Disney+ streaming service reaching 116 million subscribers in the fiscal third quarter and beating the 113.1 million that analysts expected.
Disney+ added 12.4 million subscribers in the period ended July 3, the entertainment giant said Thursday. With its theme parks back open, earnings rose to 80 cents a share, excluding some items, compared with the 55-cent average of analysts’ estimates. Revenue also soared, reflecting the return of tourists after the Covid-related shutdown, beating estimates of $16.8 billion.
The direct-to-consumer division, home to the streaming business, narrowed its loss in the period as sign-ups and revenue grew. Last month, Netflix Inc. reported a drop in North American subscribers and issued a disappointing forecast for the current quarter, raising investor concerns.