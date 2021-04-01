Disney creates internal marketing agency led by Jayanta Jenkins
Disney is merging its branded TV and National Geographic marketing and publicity teams into one agency led by Jayanta Jenkins.
The new team will be organized around functional expertise for creative and campaign development and execution to promote programming created by the two groups. The agency oversees creative marketing, publicity, media planning, events, talent relations and award strategies for all content created for Disney+ and the Disney and National Geographic networks.
The new internal agency follows an overhaul of Disney’s General Entertainment Content unit last year designed to streamline the organization and create centralized teams that are not siloed by channels. Jenkins joined Disney in December 2020 from Samsung Mobile, where he served as global exec creative director of Samsung’s internal agency Cheil Worldwide. Jenkins was also Twitter’s first global head of creative.
Chris Albert, who most recently served as exec VP, global communications for National Geographic Content, will lead marketing strategy and communications for the agency, and Chris Spencer, previously exec VP, creative, National Geographic Content, will now lead the story team and creative functions. Both will report to Jenkins.