Disney head of TV Peter Rice abruptly fired by CEO Bob Chapek

The sudden firing is the latest chapter in a tumultuous stretch for Chapek. His leadership has come under scrutiny over the past year as he wrestled with challenges that included a high-profile dust-up with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over a new law limiting discussion of sexual identity in classrooms.

Disney shares have fallen 32% this year, more than double the decline of the S&P 500, as Wall Street grows disillusioned with ongoing losses from the TV streaming business at Disney and the industry as a whole. The stock was down 2% to $105.25 Thursday in New York.

Disney Chairman Susan Arnold said Chapek continues to have the backing of the board.

“The strength of the Walt Disney Company’s businesses coming out of the pandemic is a testament to Bob’s leadership and vision for the company’s future,” Arnold said Thursday in an emailed statement. “In this important time of business growth and transformation, we are committed to keeping Disney on the successful path it is on today, and Bob and his leadership team have the support and confidence of the board.”