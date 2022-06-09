Disney head of TV Peter Rice abruptly fired by CEO Bob Chapek

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek abruptly fired his head of television Peter Rice for not being a team player, triggering a rare public statement of support for the CEO from the entertainment giant’s board of directors.
Rice, 55, was chairman of general entertainment content and oversaw a vast swath of shows carried across Disney networks, including ABC and the Disney Channel. He came to the company with the acquisition of 21st Century Fox entertainment assets in 2019, and was once considered a possible CEO for the company.
In Rice’s place, Disney elevated Dana Walden, another Fox alum.