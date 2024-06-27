FIFA looks to raise as much as $2 billion for streaming service

FIFA is seeking to raise as much as $2 billion for the expansion of FIFA+, the free streaming service launched by football’s global governing body to offer live coverage of matches, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
FIFA is working with UBS Group AG to raise $1 billion to $2 billion to expand the service, said the people who asked not to be named as information is private. A formal fundraising process is expected to kick off in July, targeting mostly financial investors from the U.S. and the Middle East, the people said.
