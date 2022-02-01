Media

Fox draws 50 million TV viewers to Rams win over 49ers

NFL ratings roll continues heading into Super Bowl
Published on February 01, 2022.
Inside Condé Nast's paid subscription plan for Bon Appétit and Epicurious recipes
Credit: Getty via Bloomberg LP

The Fox network attracted more than 50 million TV viewers to the Los Angeles Rams’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL playoffs, marking another big ratings win for the broadcaster and league.

Parent Fox Corp. said the Jan. 30 game attracted its largest audience to an NFC championship game since 2014.

Meanwhile, about 48 million viewers watched the Cincinnati Bengals’ overtime victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on CBS, which is owned by ViacomCBS Inc. 

The NFL said the average audience for the two games topped ratings from the prior two years.

Comcast Corp.’s NBC will broadcast this year’s Super Bowl in the Los Angeles area on Feb. 13. 

The previous weekend, four earlier-round NFL playoffs attracted an average of 38.2 TV million viewers, the most ever for the divisional round of the league’s postseason.

--Bloomberg News

Top 12 Tom Brady commercials in wake of his NFL retirement
Parker Herren
Amazon's Prime Video's Super Bowl commercial will promote Thursday Night Football
Jeanine Poggi

