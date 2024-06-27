Future Now paves the way to a future in media, entertainment

“I know this isn’t church, so I won't quote the book, but one thing I took away from the story of Solomon was that when he came back to his neighborhood, he said, ‘I noticed that the race is not given to the swift, nor the battles to the strong ... nor is wealth given to wise. But I learned that favor comes and goes … and time and chance happened to them all.’ So, I want to leave y'all with this: Turn to the person next to you and say, ‘It's my time. It's my chance. It's my time.’ I want you to really believe it,” Yarborough said.

That message was not lost on Andrew Otchere, an aspiring screenwriter and director who recently secured a coveted page position at Paramount Pictures, a Future Now sponsor. “As a recent graduate with a creative background, I was intimidated to enter the industry because of my lack of connections,” he acknowledged. “After leaving the conference, I felt empowered to continue chasing my dreams.”

The conference brings together 150-200 students from over 75 different schools across the country who apply to attend. Future Now provides scholarships to cover the conference fee as well as travel stipends to assist those with financial hardships to attend what many alumni have called a life-changing experience.

In her closing remarks, Kim shared a reflection on generosity, gratitude and leadership, acknowledging the sponsors, speakers, mentors, media tour hosts, volunteers, board members and guests.

“Good things come from sacrifice, and this has definitely been a work of sacrifice for all of us who are involved,” she said. “And as attendees you have also made sacrifices to be in the room, to travel, to invest in yourselves and in each other.”

Benjamin Kaplan, a graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and aspiring actor, musician and video producer, was enthusiastic about that value.

“I was blown away by how much of a head start the Future Now conference gave me,” he said. “I found a variety of connections from playwrights, producers and people working in marketing and sales positions. Not only did I get to ask industry professionals questions about my future, but now I continue to have some of them as contacts and resources to help make the future I dream about a reality.”