Those looking for directions to Madison Avenue or Hollywood & Vine can ask Margaret "Peggy" Kim, founder of the Future Now Media Foundation, on how to get there.
Future Now paves the way to a future in media, entertainment
Future Now, a 501(c)3 leadership incubator, has been mentoring, training and connecting college students and recent graduates to become future leaders in media and entertainment since 2017. And, as evidenced by its most recent annual conference, leadership, mentorship and diversity are the heart and soul of Future Now’s mission in building future leaders.
The conference was sponsored by such major media brands as Paramount, MediaLink UTA, Disney Advertising, DoubleVerify and more. Keynoters included Horowitz Research’s Adriana Waterston, Super Bowl legend turned motivational speaker David Tyree, and award-winning journalist, host and actress Jamila Mustafa.
Future Now’s approach is unique in more ways than one, including providing hands-on experience and volunteer opportunities. Most of the panel moderators at the conference are Future Now alumni, recent college graduates who have previously attended the conference and volunteer with the organization. They are mentored and trained by Kim to take the main stage and interview some of the biggest leaders in the industry.
For example, three years ago, Isabel Gaspard, a graduate of Cornell University, attended her first Future Now conference and became a volunteer with the marketing team. Three weeks ago, as a poised professional now working at A+E , she masterfully moderated a panel of notable leaders, including sales heads John Vilade of Premion, Dan Callahan of Spectrum Reach, Roku’s Senior Ad Marketing Manager Lana Li, and others.
As a Peabody and multi-award-winning executive producer, producer, writer, director, with more than 30 years in the industry working for major media companies, including as a highly respected programming and production executive at The History Channel, Kim is passionate about the industry and about mentoring and raising up future leaders.
“I love this industry and my goal is to help develop a truly diverse, robust and thriving talent pipeline of future leaders who will innovate and think creatively about how we do business and the stories we tell,” she said. “I want them to have the mentorship and support they need to go further, faster. That takes heart, creativity, conviction—and community…all of us coming together.”
The change, the time, to believe
That was perfectly embodied in her choice of keynote speaker at the Welcome and Networking Reception hosted by Paramount. Gerald Yarborough, VP of brand creative marketing at CBS, encouraged attendees to have faith and belief in their passions.
“I know this isn’t church, so I won't quote the book, but one thing I took away from the story of Solomon was that when he came back to his neighborhood, he said, ‘I noticed that the race is not given to the swift, nor the battles to the strong ... nor is wealth given to wise. But I learned that favor comes and goes … and time and chance happened to them all.’ So, I want to leave y'all with this: Turn to the person next to you and say, ‘It's my time. It's my chance. It's my time.’ I want you to really believe it,” Yarborough said.
That message was not lost on Andrew Otchere, an aspiring screenwriter and director who recently secured a coveted page position at Paramount Pictures, a Future Now sponsor. “As a recent graduate with a creative background, I was intimidated to enter the industry because of my lack of connections,” he acknowledged. “After leaving the conference, I felt empowered to continue chasing my dreams.”
The conference brings together 150-200 students from over 75 different schools across the country who apply to attend. Future Now provides scholarships to cover the conference fee as well as travel stipends to assist those with financial hardships to attend what many alumni have called a life-changing experience.
In her closing remarks, Kim shared a reflection on generosity, gratitude and leadership, acknowledging the sponsors, speakers, mentors, media tour hosts, volunteers, board members and guests.
“Good things come from sacrifice, and this has definitely been a work of sacrifice for all of us who are involved,” she said. “And as attendees you have also made sacrifices to be in the room, to travel, to invest in yourselves and in each other.”
Benjamin Kaplan, a graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and aspiring actor, musician and video producer, was enthusiastic about that value.
“I was blown away by how much of a head start the Future Now conference gave me,” he said. “I found a variety of connections from playwrights, producers and people working in marketing and sales positions. Not only did I get to ask industry professionals questions about my future, but now I continue to have some of them as contacts and resources to help make the future I dream about a reality.”