Georgia O'Keeffe meets Looney Tunes in Netflix’s ‘The Goop Lab’ poster
On Sunday night, Netflix kind of flopped at the Golden Globes—snagging just two awards (after having been nominated for 34). But the streaming giant doesn’t need a bunch of fancy trophies for fulfillment, thank you very much. Netflix can clearly pleasure itself—by, for instance, unleashing “The Goop Lab,” starring actress-turned-lifestyle-guru Gwyneth Paltrow.
It’s perhaps no coincidence that the morning after its Globes disappointment, Netflix dropped a poster for the new series on social media. “Reach new depths,” the tagline reads, promising ... we’re not sure what, exactly. But keep in mind that Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop has a certain history of, um, overreaching. (See, for instance, “Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop touted the ‘benefits’ of putting a jade egg in your vagina. Now it must pay,” per The Washington Post in September 2018.)
“Leading with curiosity and keeping it real, Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop team look at psychedelics, energy work and other challenging wellness topics,” per Netflix’s promo copy for the show, which is set to start streaming on Jan. 24. If you have no idea what that means, you’ll just have to tune in to find out; until then, gaze upon the Georgia O’Keeffe-meets-Looney Tunes promo image—and, you know, perhaps consult Twitter if you’re having trouble reading between the fleshy pink lines: