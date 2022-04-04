Media

Grammys ratings rise for CBS and Spotify streams soar for winning artists

Streams of songs by Jon Batiste and Silk Sonic soared following multiple Grammy wins
Published on April 04, 2022.
Credit: Getty Images via Bloomberg LP

The Grammy Awards were good for CBS, which drew an estimated 9.6 million viewers to the network on Sunday night, a 3% increase from last year. It was even better for some of the artists who won the music industry’s highest awards, as many saw their listeners surge on streaming services.

Band leader Jon Batiste, who led all artists in nominations going into Sunday’s ceremony, took home trophies including best music video and best American roots performance. Streams of his song “Freedom” were up 2,900% in the hour following the broadcast versus the same period the week before, according to data provided by Spotify Technology SA.

Silk Sonic, the R&B duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, which swept the awards in all categories nominated, including record and song of the year, saw a 180% bump in streaming on Spotify.

Ethan Jakob Craft

The increased interest in the music awards stemmed in part from the drama at the Oscars last weekend, when actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage. At the Grammys, Kanye West was dropped as presenter after making comments that got him banned on Instagram, adding to the social media buzz in the days leading up to the ceremony.

The show also had compelling moments, including a video message from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a moving tribute to Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last month while on tour.

—Bloomberg News

