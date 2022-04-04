Grammys ratings rise for CBS and Spotify streams soar for winning artists

The Grammy Awards were good for CBS, which drew an estimated 9.6 million viewers to the network on Sunday night, a 3% increase from last year. It was even better for some of the artists who won the music industry’s highest awards, as many saw their listeners surge on streaming services.

Band leader Jon Batiste, who led all artists in nominations going into Sunday’s ceremony, took home trophies including best music video and best American roots performance. Streams of his song “Freedom” were up 2,900% in the hour following the broadcast versus the same period the week before, according to data provided by Spotify Technology SA.

Silk Sonic, the R&B duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, which swept the awards in all categories nominated, including record and song of the year, saw a 180% bump in streaming on Spotify.

