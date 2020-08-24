Media

‘The Great Fire’: A Breonna Taylor portrait covers Vanity Fair’s September special issue

Ta-Nehisi Coates guest-edited
By Simon Dumenco. Published on August 24, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Pharrell Williams curates Time’s ‘New American Revolution’ cover package
Credit: Condé Nast

Ad Age’s At the Newsstand spotlights notable ad-supported print media.

A portrait of Breonna Taylor appears on the cover of September’s Vanity Fair, a special issue titled “The Great Fire.” A statement shared on social media by the Condé Nast monthly sets the context:

Five months have passed since police killed Breonna Taylor in her own home, a violent crime that our September issue guest editor Ta-Nehisi Coates ascribes to a belief in Black people as a disaster, as calamity. “I don’t know how else to comprehend the jackboots bashing in Breonna Taylor’s door and spraying her home with bullets, except the belief that they were fighting some Great Fire—demonic, unnatural, inhuman.”

Coates chose the “The Great Fire” as the theme for the issue, which assembles activists, artists, and writers to offer a portrait of hope in a world where the possibility of a legitimate anti-racist majority is emerging for the first time in American history. “Something is happening,” writes @tanehisipcoates, “and I think to understand it, we must better understand the nature of this Great Fire.”

For his cover story, Coates tells Breonna’s story through the words of her mother. Also in the issue: an oral history of the historic days after George Floyd’s death; a portfolio of creatives and visionaries who capture the spirit—and urgency—of the moment; director @ava DuVernay’s conversation with revolutionary Angela Davis; and much more.

The portrait of Taylor is by Amy Sherald, a Baltimore-based painter whose portrait of Michelle Obama is on display at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. 

Read Coates’ story: “The Life Breonna Taylor Lives, in the Words of Her Mother.”

Read an introductory statement by VF’s editor-in-chief: “Radhika Jones on Vanity Fair’s September issue.”

Read an introductory statement by Coates: “Ta-Nehisi Coates on Vanity Fair’s September issue, The Great Fire.”

Previously: “I cry for justice in her name’: Oprah honors Breonna Taylor on the cover of her magazine.”

Related articles
‘I cry for justice in her name’: Oprah honors Breonna Taylor on the cover of her magazine
Simon Dumenco
‘Say Their Names’: See the annotated, interactive version of The New Yorker’s George Floyd cover
Simon Dumenco
What you should know about Time magazine’s haunting George Floyd cover
Simon Dumenco
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Ad Age Staff

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Pharrell Williams curates Time’s ‘New American Revolution’ cover package

Pharrell Williams curates Time’s ‘New American Revolution’ cover package
Hulu looks to woo small brands who haven't advertised in streaming TV

Hulu looks to woo small brands who haven't advertised in streaming TV

Billie Eilish stars in a gorgeous rallying cry for the ‘generation that lives online’

Billie Eilish stars in a gorgeous rallying cry for the ‘generation that lives online’
WarnerMedia opens up HBO Max ad inventory to entire marketplace

WarnerMedia opens up HBO Max ad inventory to entire marketplace

TV giants see glimmers of hope for the ad market

TV giants see glimmers of hope for the ad market

ViacomCBS introduces digital ad platform

ViacomCBS introduces digital ad platform

‘I cry for justice in her name’: Oprah honors Breonna Taylor on the cover of her magazine

‘I cry for justice in her name’: Oprah honors Breonna Taylor on the cover of her magazine
Turner Sports sells out of ad time for NBA's abbreviated regular season restart

Turner Sports sells out of ad time for NBA's abbreviated regular season restart