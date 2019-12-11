Greta Thunberg is Time’s Person of the Year
Ad Age’s At the Newsstand spotlights notable ad-supported print media available now near you.
In the wake of Ad Age announcing on Monday that Greta Thunberg is one of our 2019 Marketers of the Year, Time magazine today released its new cover on which the 16-year-old climate crisis activist is named the 2019 Person of the Year. As Time’s Charlotte Alter, Suyin Haynes and Justin Worland write in the Dec. 23-30 cover story,
Thunberg began a global movement by skipping school: starting in August 2018, she spent her days camped out in front of the Swedish Parliament, holding a sign painted in black letters on a white background that read Skolstrejk för klimatet: “School Strike for Climate.” In the 16 months since, she has addressed heads of state at the U.N., met with the Pope, sparred with the President of the United States and inspired 4 million people to join the global climate strike on September 20, 2019, in what was the largest climate demonstration in human history. Her image has been celebrated in murals and Halloween costumes, and her name has been attached to everything from bike shares to beetles. Margaret Atwood compared her to Joan of Arc. After noticing a hundredfold increase in its usage, lexicographers at Collins Dictionary named Thunberg’s pioneering idea, climate strike, the word of the year.
Keep reading here. Time’s editors also named an Athlete of the Year (athletes, plural, actually: the U.S. women’s soccer team), Guardians of the Year (public servants), an Entertainer of the Year (Lizzo) and a Businessperson of the Year (Disney CEO Bob Iger).