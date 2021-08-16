Hearst Magazines is launching Celebrate Black: A Virtual Style Summit, a free, three-day lunchtime (ET) streaming series that the publishing giant says is designed to “amplify the voices of Black entrepreneurs, brands and creators in fashion, beauty, design and entertainment.” The event, which starts Tuesday at noon E.T., is an outgrowth of Hearst’s employee resource group Hearst Black Culture (HBC), and was created in collaboration with Hearst Labs, the company’s incubator for women-led startups. (Register here; takes less than a minute.)
Among those taking the virtual stage: Haitian-American fashion designer Victor Glemaud; Sarah Mensah, VP and general manager for North America, Nike; Jarvis Sam, VP of global inclusion and diversity, Nike; Christina Tegbe, founder of beauty brand 54 Thrones; actors Jordan Alexander and Serayah; Reham Fagiri, co-founder and CEO, AptDeco; and Shibishah Johnson, brand strategist, Credo Beauty. (See the full list here.)
Executives from across Hearst Magazines—including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Oprah Daily—are moderating the discussions.
Celebrate Black marks the first time Hearst Magazines is launching a major public-facing event in partnership with one of its employee resource groups. Tommy Atkins, senior marketing manager at Hearst Magazines and co-founder of Hearst Black Culture, notes that since its founding in 2019, the group has hosted a series of internal panels and fireside chats “that brought together Black celebrities, creators and entrepreneurs for intimate conversations about their lives, their careers and the landscape of social justice in America today.” The success of those events, Atkins says, inspired his vision to create a public event “that specifically examined the influence of Black culture in style, design and entertainment.”