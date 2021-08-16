Hearst Magazines is launching Celebrate Black: A Virtual Style Summit

Atkins and his team presented the idea to Todd Haskell, senior VP and CMO at Hearst Magazines, and Kate Lewis, chief content officer, “who lent their support for what turned into a three-day series,” complete with a track on entrepreneurism created with Hearst Labs. HBC has more than 200 active members across Hearst, and that network served as a talent magnet for Celebrate Black’s participants both within and outside of the company.

Haskell notes that Hearst has been doing a lot of virtual “thought leadership events over the past 18 months, so we had a successful template for building awareness of these types of programs in the advertising and brand community. But working with HBC, we’re extending promotion of Celebrate Black to influential organizations like Harlem Fashion Row and Black in Fashion Council, the T. Howard Foundation, journalism and fashion programs at HBCUs [historically Black colleges and universities], and more.”

Arianna Davis, senior director of editorial and strategy at Oprah Daily, who is leading a conversation with Nike’s Mensah titled “Cultivating Your Calling,” says that “It’s such an honor to witness how far HBC has come”—from what she calls “a safe space for Hearst’s Black employees” to a major producer of event content. “I hope with this series of events that we’ll be able to inspire and uplift our own,” she says, “while reminding the rest of the world: We’re here, and we’ve been here.”

The event is also about looking forward, adds Nikki Ogunnaike, digital director at Harper’s Bazaar, who is leading the conversation with Glemaud. “We’re hoping to shine a light on the next generation of fashion and beauty thought leaders who are shaping the industry as we know it,” she says. “We’ll also highlight key issues that Black people often deal with in the workforce and provide tangible solutions and takeaways for business leaders.”

In the end, Atkins says, “My greatest hope for this event is to curate inspiring conversations that move the needle forward on diversity, equity and inclusion” while also “celebrating the Black professionals driving innovation in the style industry.”

More details about the event here; register here.

High-quality journalism isn’t always free.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.