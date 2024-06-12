How accurate ad measurement can mitigate the disconnect between brands and Hispanic consumers

The importance of understanding and engaging with the Hispanic demographic is paramount, especially considering its significant and expanding presence in the U.S. Currently, Hispanics represent 19% of the total population, totaling 62 million people, but despite their increasing economic and demographic significance, there is a growing disconnect between Hispanic consumers and big brands.

Traditional measurement methods have failed to capture the nuanced behaviors and preferences of this diverse audience, leading to the need for new deterministic ad-effectiveness measurement solutions. This raises substantial concerns and presents both challenges and opportunities for major advertisers.

Let’s examine why this disconnect must be closed between brands and the Hispanic market, and how it can be done.

A growing, influential market

The influence of Hispanics is profound and rapidly increasing, not only economically but socially and culturally. Projections indicate that by 2030 the Hispanic population will grow by a staggering 56%, with expectations that they will constitute 29% of the entire U.S. population by 2060.

Hispanics not only exhibit considerable economic prowess, contributing $2.8 trillion to the U.S. economy and playing a crucial role in driving labor-force growth, but in addition, their consumer spending is expected to significantly surpass that of non-Hispanics. Notable increases are anticipated across various sectors such as technology, telecom, food, and personal care.

Moreover, the projected increase in U.S. multicultural advertising spending to $45.8 billion in 2024 further underscores the urgent need for advertisers to effectively and strategically engage with this key demographic. This complex scenario highlights the critical need for brands to develop deeper, more culturally attuned marketing strategies that authentically resonate with Hispanic values and preferences.

As an advertiser or publisher, how do you measure Hispanic consumers effectively? How can you accurately gauge the success of cross-media advertising campaigns targeting the Latino community? This has been a longstanding challenge, affecting everyone from major Spanish and Hispanic content publishers and producers to brands with deep-rooted connections to this demographic, as well as advertisers who are just beginning to recognize the potential of targeting this group.

A new approach to measurement

Beatgrid is addressing this challenge by creating the first and largest representative single-source Hispanic mobile panel in the United States. This measurement approach captures the true exposure, impact and engagement of advertising campaigns targeting this vital demographic, ensuring that brands can effectively connect with it either on Hispanic-specific channels, linear TV, connected TV (CTV), or social media, without relying on data fusions, modeling or opportunity-to-see solutions.

This initiative provides insights into the behavior and preferences of Hispanic consumers, benefitting advertisers and publishers looking to prove their influence among this demographic.

An example of the relevance of such targeted approaches is the anticipation around the Copa América soccer tournament, set to be hosted in the U.S. in 2024. This event, highly popular among Hispanic audiences, presents a unique opportunity for advertisers to take advantage of such a holistic panel-based ad-effectiveness measurement solution.

By understanding the media patterns and preferences across screens and platforms during such a culturally significant event, American brands will be able to craft campaigns that resonate deeply with the Hispanic community, enhancing engagement and building long-term loyalty. It will benefit consumers and advertisers, and also provide Hispanic content publishers with concrete evidence of their influence within this demographic. It exemplifies the vital role of accurate data in multicultural marketing strategies, proving the value of inventory.

North American advertisers can now boast of being able to measure incremental cross-media ad effectiveness specifically targeted at Hispanics, bridging the gap in understanding this cohort’s consumer behavior related to specific brands, channels and creatives.

Cross-media ad effectiveness measurement solutions like these, address a longstanding challenge and recognize the significant influence of this demographic on U.S. culture and economy.