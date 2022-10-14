How streaming TV is using Halloween in the battle for subscribers and advertisers

A recent SambaTV and The Harris Poll survey found that less than half of U.S. adults subscribe to a monthly cable TV package, compared to 79% who have streaming subscriptions. And streaming may become an increasingly valuable resource for brands during holidays as cross-screen interaction and shoppable advertising further develop.

Hulu sells dedicated sponsorship inventory for its Huluween programming and hub. Apothic Wines is one of this year’s presenting sponsors, its third year as a Huluween partner. The deal puts Apothic’s logo throughout the in-app hub and content tabs, plus pre- and mid-roll advertising and a 10-second integration within Huluween content.

Apothic Senior Director of Marketing Adrienne Daniels said that in combination with the brand’s pre-existing association with spookery—October is its highest-volume month, according to Daniels—the brand is a recurring partner due to “the reach and content” Huluween provides its advertisers. Daniels noted Apothic’s consumer base has a natural crossover with Huluween fans and that the sponsor position allows it to deliver bespoke content where Apothic fans are consuming media.

While linear TV has also long implemented Halloween slates—see, for instance, Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween”—Donaton said streaming presents a new opportunity in that it can attract holiday viewers with a personalized, interactive and on-demand experience.

“[Halloween] is streaming at its best,” said Donaton. “The ability of streaming to personalize and to offer up what you’re looking for on your timeframe is the overall strength of streaming that clearly comes into play in a moment like this.”

While Hulu’s programming mostly skews in favor of adult audiences, Disney Advertising data, inclusive of its various channels and platforms, shows that 88% of its audience watches family-friendly programming across the company’s linear and streaming properties, such as “Hocus Pocus 2,” which Disney declared its top-performing Disney+ release to date based on viewership hours within its first three days.