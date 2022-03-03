Media

How YouTube creator partnerships can boost brand authenticity

Q&A with Ad Results Media’s Sam Cosby on the future of YouTube creator partnerships
By Kurt Kaufer and Samuel Cosby . Published on March 03, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Streaming into 2022: Key trends shaping the future of TV

 

At Ad Results Media, we believe that future-proofing your brand and marketing strategies starts with focusing on creator-based advertising across podcasts, video and emerging audio. When brands and creators come together to co-create a brand experience, it is one of the most powerful and effective ad mediums marketers can leverage.

As a global leader in podcasting advertising, we've found that many of the best practices we established while working with podcast hosts over the last decade can be translated into working with established and burgeoning YouTube creators. This understanding and expertise has helped set our clients up for continued growth as we lean much deeper into creator-based video medium.

We recently hired one of the industry’s top experts on the YouTube creator economy, Sam Cosby, to join the Ad Results Media team and help lead our efforts in this area. I was able to sit down with Sam and pick his brain on the future of YouTube creator partnerships.

Kurt Kaufer: Sam, tell us a little bit about your background and how you entered the content creator space?

Sam Cosby: I have spent my career in video production with stints at Vice, Anomaly and Decoded as an executive producer. I have produced music videos and Super Bowl ads and every imaginable type of content in between. As a producer and a marketer, I find that there is no more powerful medium than video to connect with people.

My most recent role was on the brand side at Policygenius, where I worked with the team at Ad Results Media on both podcast advertising as well as YouTube creator partnerships. We were able to deliver a winning formula together, and I am excited about what we can do together now that I joined the organization.

Kaufer: There are a number of different approaches to influencer marketing that brands can take. Why do you believe that content co-creation on YouTube and within podcasts are so powerful?

Cosby:I may be biased, but I think YouTube is one of the most honest platforms when it comes to co-created content. The content on YouTube feels more authentic because the videos are longer—usually at least 12 minutes—and the brand or its desired talking points are central to the content of the video. In fact, the audiences of YouTube creators often welcome the inclusion of brand sponsors because they appreciate that they are supporting their favorite creators. I have personally seen glowing comments that speak to the audience’s gratitude for the brand’s support.

Kaufer: How do you pair brands with relevant content creators?

Cosby: Since our core business has historically been in the audio and podcast advertising space, we start by extrapolating key learnings from a brand’s previous success with specific podcast hosts and apply those to their content or channels on YouTube. In combination with those past learnings, we also look at two other key factors to pair brands with YouTube creators: the brand’s target audience profile and current topical or cultural trends on YouTube.

ARM vennKaufer: What are your general guidelines to ensure that the output of the co-creation engagement feels authentic and resonates with the target audience?

Cosby: I would suggest the following:

1. Don’t write scripts unless there is very specific legal language that needs to be included verbatim.
2. Provide a broad range of talking points that the hosts or creators can make their own.
3. Be open to the creator’s suggestions.
4. The promotional read should be seamless. Don’t restrict the time that the creator spends discussing your brand. The more the better!

Kaufer: What is your approach to helping brands measure success? What are some of the most common KPIs and methods of measurement?

Cosby: Honestly, it varies brand by brand. We create custom measurement plans for each of our clients. Some are simply working toward greater brand awareness, but more commonly we’re targeting competitive cost per acquisition (CPAs). The most drastic difference in performance between YouTube and podcasts is the top-of-funnel conversion using a dedicated vanity URL in the video’s description. The high conversion rates are the most attractive part of YouTube advertising for our clients.

Kaufer: What is the first challenge you look forward to tackling at Ad Results Media?

Cosby: I look forward to empowering our roster of creators with the best practices we have been amassing as a result of running thousands of campaigns. We know that there are small tweaks that can be made to graphic treatments, messaging, placement of the URLs and video descriptions that can supercharge the performance for both the creator and brand. My first challenge will be to work hand-in-hand with both brands and creators to get those best practices applied, creating a win-win situation for all involved.

If you are interested in hearing more from Sam, please reach out to Ad Results Media and we will get back to you!

In this article:

Kurt Kaufer

Kurt has decades of experience in performance marketing, strategy development, media channel execution and analytics.

Prior to co-founding the digital and audio consultancy Brown Bear Digital in 2013 and Ad Results Media in 2016, Kurt started his career in finance, where he managed large institutional investment accounts. After nearly a decade in finance, he shifted to digital marketing and web analytics and went on to oversee global SEM efforts for Provide Commerce (now FTD). He also built and led Stance’s digital customer acquisition and retention marketing efforts.

View all articles by this author
Samuel Cosby

Sam comes from a background in broadcast production, startup marketing, and offline marketing management.

Prior to joining ARM, Sam was the executive producer at Policygenius from 2017 to 2022. Sam started his career in production at Vice, Anomaly, and Decoded. After spending four years at a fintech start up, Sam is focusing on bringing a proven direct response approach to advertising with YouTube creator, brand partnerships.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

NBCUniversal's new streaming service won't break the bank

NBCUniversal's new streaming service won't break the bank
Super Bowl Alert: Buffy the Vampire Slayer is back, food 'porn' is out

Super Bowl Alert: Buffy the Vampire Slayer is back, food 'porn' is out
Viacom acquires Pluto TV for $340 million

Viacom acquires Pluto TV for $340 million
Moonves will fight CBS for $120 million severance package

Moonves will fight CBS for $120 million severance package
Sinclair joins streaming war with launch of free service 'Stirr'

Sinclair joins streaming war with launch of free service 'Stirr'
Former NBC Sports sales boss Seth Winter to join Fox

Former NBC Sports sales boss Seth Winter to join Fox
NFL ratings rebound not a fluke

NFL ratings rebound not a fluke
Remembering Carol Channing: Star of the stage, screen -- and TV commercials

Remembering Carol Channing: Star of the stage, screen -- and TV commercials