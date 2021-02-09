Media

ICYMI: Watch the hilarious ‘SNL’ Zillow ad spoof

Plus, an extremely woke Cheez-It commercial parody
By Simon Dumenco. Published on February 09, 2021.
Universal Music Group says Triller does not pay its bills, removes its artists from app
Credit: NBC

ICYMI: The most recent episode of “Saturday Night Live” served up some spot-on TV commercial parodies just in time for Super Bowl Sunday. The most ambitious: A faux Zillow ad (below), running nearly 2.5 minutes, that borrows from the breathy, porny style of old phone sex ads that used to be common on lesser cable channels in the wee hours. In the parody, various “SNL” cast members take turns addressing us: “Are you bored? ... Looking for something to spice up your life? ... You used to want sex—but you’re in your late 30s now.”

The episode’s guest host, Dan Levy, then speaks for himself—“And sex isn’t really doing it for me anymore”—followed by more enticements from the cast: “You need something new ... Something exciting.”

“I need a new fantasy,” Levy interjects. The cast again: “Then you need ... Zillow ... Zillow ... Zillow.com!”

Watch the full video for more hyper-seductive lines, such as “Our listings are just standing by, waiting for you to browse them” and “So what are you waiting for? Pick up your phone now, open the app and tell us what you really want.”

Separately, in the “SNL” cold open, a spoof of CBS’s Super Bowl LV pre-game show served up a few supposed Super Bowl commercials—including an extremely woke 20-second spot from Cheez-It (jump ahead to the 2:28 mark in the second video below if it doesn't automatically play for you from that point).

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
