Media

Watch John Oliver’s hilarious, nostalgic take on snack and beverage branded video games

The ‘Last Week Tonight’ host dredges up games from Cheetos, 7-Up, Pepsi and even Chex
By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 06, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Top 3 ways podcasts on YouTube offer brands opportunities
20211206_JohnOliver_3X2.png
Credit: Last Week Tonight

Though HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” is on hiatus until February, the show just released “Snack Video Games” (below), a web-exclusive segment that takes a nostalgic look at a largely forgotten moment in marketing history when some snack and beverage makers decided to put out their own branded video games.

See Ad Age’s 2021 Year in Review here.

More from Ad Age
Jesus gets rebranded for skeptics in new ad campaign
Brian Bonilla
Meta debuts first brand campaign since changing name from Facebook
Ann-Christine Diaz

Oliver starts the segment by dissing present-day marketers for lazily “camping out on Twitter [and] spamming whatever the current hot meme is”—he singles out brands including Chips Ahoy, Pringles, Cap’n Crunch and Pop-Tarts—and then praises the unlikely efforts of 7-Up, Cheetos and Pepsi to reach “the youth” with elaborate video games back in the ’90s. He also throws in an extended look at Chex Quest, a first-person shooter game from, yes, Chex, the breakfast cereal brand that also tries to position itself as a party snack.

“The point here is, snack foods should tweet less and make games more,” Oliver declares near the end of the segment, before graciously offering up free branded video game ideas for Chips Ahoy, Orville Redenbacher, SpaghettiOs and Chef Boyardee.

More from Ad Age
The internet’s third chapter is coming—prepare to rethink everything 
Michael Kassan
Domino’s targets delivery apps with giveaway program
Jon Springer
Marketing winners and losers of the week
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Nostalgia marketing is hot—how brands can use it effectively
Jessica Wohl

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

See Stephen Colbert’s spoof of a desperate TikTok influencer

See Stephen Colbert’s spoof of a desperate TikTok influencer
Nielsen will measure individual ads as it overhauls its ratings system

Nielsen will measure individual ads as it overhauls its ratings system
Hulu adds Disney+ and ESPN+ to its live TV product for $5 more

Hulu adds Disney+ and ESPN+ to its live TV product for $5 more
Marketers want to shift more media duties in house, Forrester finds

Marketers want to shift more media duties in house, Forrester finds
Sex toys can now have ads on the subway—but there’s a twist

Sex toys can now have ads on the subway—but there’s a twist
Watch ‘SNL’ ridicule pretentious marketers in ‘Audacity in Advertising Awards’ spoof

Watch ‘SNL’ ridicule pretentious marketers in ‘Audacity in Advertising Awards’ spoof
Pop-Up Magazine Publisher Chas Edwards on the return to live stage shows

Pop-Up Magazine Publisher Chas Edwards on the return to live stage shows
ANA picks VideoAmp for cross-media measurement test

ANA picks VideoAmp for cross-media measurement test