Watch Kim Kardashian West’s ‘SNL’ commercial spoof for Skims for Thick Dogs

Introducing ‘the only product on the market that will comfortably accentuate your dog’s curves—no matter how thick that butt!’
By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 11, 2021.
IAC to pay $2.7 billion for parent of People, Better Homes & Gardens
202110011_snl_skims_dogs_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: ‘Saturday Night Live’ via YouTube

In the latest “Saturday Night Live” commercial spoof (below), Kim Kardashian West introduces a line extension of her Skims shapewear brand called Skims for Thick Dogs. The faux ad, which first aired as a part of last weekend’s episode, stars the self-described “mother, millionaire, law student and billionaire” (and “SNL” guest host) hyping “the only product on the market that will comfortably accentuate your dog’s curves—no matter how thick that butt!”

Cue a succession of “SNL” cast members holding “full-figured dogs” and attesting to the effectiveness of Skims for Thick Dogs for making their canine companions more attractive to other dogs. “So stop wasting all your money on getting cosmetic surgery on your dog,” says Kardashian West, “and just get Skims.”

