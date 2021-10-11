Watch Kim Kardashian West’s ‘SNL’ commercial spoof for Skims for Thick Dogs

In the latest “Saturday Night Live” commercial spoof (below), Kim Kardashian West introduces a line extension of her Skims shapewear brand called Skims for Thick Dogs. The faux ad, which first aired as a part of last weekend’s episode, stars the self-described “mother, millionaire, law student and billionaire” (and “SNL” guest host) hyping “the only product on the market that will comfortably accentuate your dog’s curves—no matter how thick that butt!”
