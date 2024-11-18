LeBron James’ media company to merge with ‘Kardashians’ producer

LeBron James’ SpringHill Co. is merging with Fulwell 73, a union of two Hollywood production companies that their owners hope will better position them for success during a contraction in entertainment.

The two companies have been in talks about merging for months, as Bloomberg first reported, and the deal is expected to close before the end of the year. Their investors, a group that includes Nike Inc., Epic Games Inc. and Fenway Sports Group, will put a further $40 million into the business as part of the transaction. The companies didn’t otherwise disclose the terms of the deal.

James’ longtime business partner Maverick Carter will serve as co-chief executive officer of the new company, alongside Leo Pearlman from Fulwell. Carter and Ben Winston, one of the partners in Fulwell, have known each other for several years and co-hosted a joint birthday party a few years ago.