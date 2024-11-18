Media

LeBron James’ media company to merge with ‘Kardashians’ producer

James’ longtime business partner Maverick Carter will serve as co-CEO of the new company, alongside Leo Pearlman from Fulwell
Published on November 18, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Comcast to spin off cable TV channels including MSNBC, CNBC and USA

LeBron James

Credit: Harry How/Getty Images via Bloomberg

LeBron James’ SpringHill Co. is merging with Fulwell 73, a union of two Hollywood production companies that their owners hope will better position them for success during a contraction in entertainment.

The two companies have been in talks about merging for months, as Bloomberg first reported, and the deal is expected to close before the end of the year. Their investors, a group that includes Nike Inc., Epic Games Inc. and Fenway Sports Group, will put a further $40 million into the business as part of the transaction. The companies didn’t otherwise disclose the terms of the deal.

James’ longtime business partner Maverick Carter will serve as co-chief executive officer of the new company, alongside Leo Pearlman from Fulwell. Carter and Ben Winston, one of the partners in Fulwell, have known each other for several years and co-hosted a joint birthday party a few years ago.

 

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

London-based Fulwell is a leading producer of live events and unscripted programming, such as the Grammy Awards and The Kardashians, while Los Angeles-based SpringHill is in the vanguard of a new crop of entertainment companies backed by major athletes. Carter and James founded SpringHill in 2020, uniting three of their media ventures under one banner. It produces film and TV such as the Netflix series Starting Five and does a lot of branding and marketing work.

“On day one we become a fully scaled entertainment company—not just two production companies,” Carter said in an interview. Production companies of all shapes and sizes are grappling with a decline in output from major Hollywood studios and streaming services. But the one thing that cures all is the next big hit.

Recent news from Ad Age
Coca-Cola’s AI holiday TV ads—creatives and consumers react to the spots
Garett Sloane
The top 5 creative campaigns to know about right now
Tim Nudd
Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Marketers of the Year
E.J. Schultz

—Bloomberg News

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Comcast to spin off cable TV channels including MSNBC, CNBC and USA

Comcast to spin off cable TV channels including MSNBC, CNBC and USA
Ebiquity appoints new group CEO

Ebiquity appoints new group CEO
ESPN to air ‘Inside the NBA’ after Warner Bros. settles lawsuit

ESPN to air ‘Inside the NBA’ after Warner Bros. settles lawsuit
Disney profit beats expectations as movies, streaming gain

Disney profit beats expectations as movies, streaming gain
Amazon to close its Freevee ad-supported streaming TV service

Amazon to close its Freevee ad-supported streaming TV service
Paramount-Nielsen standoff escalates with media buyers split over VideoAmp shift

Paramount-Nielsen standoff escalates with media buyers split over VideoAmp shift
The New York Times introduces new ad targeting to reach readers beyond hard news

The New York Times introduces new ad targeting to reach readers beyond hard news
Netflix sells out Christmas Day NFL games

Netflix sells out Christmas Day NFL games