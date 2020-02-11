Macaulay Culkin fronts the redesigned March issue of Esquire
Ad Age’s At the Newsstand spotlights notable ad-supported print media available soon near you.
Michael Sebastian was named editor-in-chief of Esquire last June—and has appeared atop the masthead from the September 2019 issue onward—but the March issue, which hits newsstands on Feb. 18, is the first to fully represent his vision for the Hearst men’s glossy. It debuts a new look by Design Director Rockwell Harwood, a publishing-world legend who led the art department at Details during its glory days (until Condé Nast shuttered that men’s monthly in late 2015). Sebastian’s March Esquire has “Fame” as its theme, and features an edgy, iconic cover subject: Macaulay “Mack” Culkin in a profile titled “Snowflake” by Ryan D’Agostino.
The “Home Alone” star, somehow now 39 years old, has a lot to say ... about a lot of things. Like, “Home Alone.” And his childhood and his parents. And his girlfriend. And his late friend Michael Jackson. And his particular strain of fame—and his status as, well, a snowflake. A key passage in D’Agostino’s story, quoting Culkin:
“People assume that I’m crazy, or a kook, or damaged. Weird. Cracked. And up until the last year or two, I haven’t really put myself out there at all. So I can understand that. It’s also like, Okay, everybody, stop acting so freaking shocked that I’m relatively well-adjusted. Look: I’m a pretty peerless person. If I was an accountant, I could look left and right, and there’s other accountants sitting next to me in the office. It’s not like that. It’s one of those things where, like, the cliché that we’re all snowflakes? That we’re all unique? Well, you know what?” Mack leans in real close, drops his voice, looks me dead in the eye, and says, with a smile I haven’t seen since the last time I watched Home Alone and Kevin McCallister smiled directly into the camera, “I actually am a snowflake.”
Keep reading here (the web version of “Snowflake” is headlined “Macaulay Culkin Is Not Like You”). The issue hits newsstands on Feb. 18.