Max launches contextual targeting and shoppable ad formats

WBD has prioritized exclusive streaming sponsorships for major releases in its marketing strategy, and the new shoppable and contextual targeting capabilities “offer sponsors supporting media tactics to drive mid-funnel and lower-funnel performance,” said Ryan Gould, head of digital ad sales for WBD. Gould said the new products also help diversify the advertising viewers see on Max by offering marketers a mix of standard spot inventory and interactive units.

The shoppable and contextual targeting capabilities come from a partnership between Warner Bros. Discovery and Kerv, an AI ad tech company. Using Kerv’s AI, metadata based on the audio and visual content of every scene across Max’s content was stockpiled to match relevant products or ads with a scene.

WBD’s contextual targeting tool, called Moments, allows advertisers to target their ads by thematic content rather than more typical audience-based targeting. Max will offer 40 predefined Moments that include content related to cooking, real estate, gaming and science.

While advertisers previously might have previously matched their marketing with a specific show or network based on the types of content it airs, Moments is a more advanced iteration of contextual targeting in linear by serving ads in real time based on on-demand viewing.

An advertiser that targets the Moment for travel content may see their marketing appear in episodes of “Friends,” “The White Lotus,” “Hacks,” “Succession,” “Full House,” “And Just Like That…,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “90 Day Fiance,” said Gould. But each of those shows may also be contextually relevant for other categories too. “Friends” also supports targeting based on celebration, family and music Moments, and viewers will see different ads aligned with those different moments throughout a series, according to Gould.

Multiple media companies, such as Disney and NBCUniversal, have recently launched similar tools as the future of first-party data has become uncertain due to changing privacy regulations and the demise of cookies.

The capability is also a way for WBD to further monetize its streaming content as large swaths of its popular franchises feature strong language, sex and gore. Moments allows the media company to pair advertisers in brand-friendly scenes in “House of the Dragon,” “The White Lotus” and other R-rated and TV-MA content. But contextual targeting also helps to identify the nuances of relevant moments—Gould said WBD’s Moments product can differentiate fun, exciting and heartwarming travel moments from tense, or violent ones.