Michael B. Jordan went back to his old high school for the latest Esquire cover story
Ad Age’s At the Newsstand spotlights notable ad-supported print media available now near you.
Actor Michael B. Jordan lands on the cover of the latest issue of Esquire as part of a profile and photo shoot that seem designed to tug at heartstrings. The Hearst Magazines men’s glossy snuck the superstar into his alma mater, Newark Arts High School, to surprise the kids—an experience he calls “overwhelming” in a brief video about visit.
At the start of the feature profile, headlined “When Michael B. Jordan Promises to Come Home, He Means It,” novelist Mitchell S. Jackson sets the scene:
Up ahead, there’s a production moho (what industry folks call a mobile home) in the parking lot behind the school. The moho is hella conspicuous, which is a hazard of sorts, because megamoviestar Michael B. Jordan is inside it—with a team of people prepping him for his cover shoot—and the plan is to secret him around his old high school without the whole student body catching wind that he’s in the building and going apeshit.
One of the production team escorts me into the basement room that’s been repurposed for craft services, where I meet the photographer, Gio Valentine. Gio’s a black man, just like Jordan and me, which at once makes the pressure to do right by this assignment feel magnified.
The issue officially goes on sale today (though subscriber copies have been hitting mailboxes already). Keep reading here.