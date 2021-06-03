Mtn Dew brings back ‘80s aerobics in new Dr Disrespect music video for Game Fuel
Nostalgia never ceases to be out of style for marketers, and Mtn Dew’s latest spot, or rather music video, for its gamer beverage Game Fuel has something for everyone. Boomers will especially enjoy the PepsiCo’s brand nod to ‘80s aerobics, while younger consumers will get a kick out of Mtn Dew teaming up with YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect, who has been a top gamer for the past decade and previously known as the “Face of Twitch.”
In the 2:20 minute official music video for the new song “Gamerobics,” viewers see gym goers in ‘80s attire—leotards, leg warmers, long socks, waist belts—stretching and warming up for their Jazzercise class. Suddenly, Dr Disrespect, or the “Doc,” appears in a flash of lighting, holding a boombox and donning his signature sunglasses, headphones, mustache and mullet. He begins singing “Gamerobics” and proceeds to lead the class in a Game Fuel-powered workout.
The concept behind the spot is to remind serious gamers to “take a beat and stay in shape,” according to Mtn Dew, as well as sell more Game Fuel, the beverage that came out in 2018 that was specifically made for gamers with ingredients that the brand claims improves accuracy and alertness.
"As we continue to build our gaming platform with our direct to gamer website GameFuel.com, and position Game Fuel as the preeminent drink for gamers, we also don’t take ourselves too seriously and mix in a heavy dose of humor,” says Matt Nielsten, senior director of marketing at Mtn Dew. “Honestly, we have the best influencers in the industry, and this idea was the perfect creative collaboration with Doc, bringing his personality to life through an 80s-themed song about Game Fuel.”
Dr Disrespect is encouraging viewers to score a limited-edition cassette tape of the song by purchasing a case of Mtn Dew Game Fuel on GameFuel.com, the brand’s “direct-to-gamer” platform. Consumers can enter “Gamerobics” at checkout to receive 5% off of a case of Game Fuel.
The music video and promotion is part of Mtn Dew’s multi-year partnership with the streamer, followed by 3.38 million subscribers on YouTube, which kicked off at the end of May for social content and livestream integrations. On Wednesday, Dr Disrespect held a livestream of “Call of Duty: Warzone” with Mtn Dew’s Game Fuel as the sponsor.
Dr Disrepect is known for taking punches and coming back swinging. The former “Call of Duty” developer was banned from Twitch in June 2020 for unknown reasons but moving over to YouTube did not impact his viewership. In August 2020, when he debuted on YouTube, he hit a record for concurrent viewers at over 500,000. The two-time “Streamer of the Year” award-winner from Esports Awards also recently released a memoir called “Violence. Speed. Momentum.”
"I’ve always been the most athletic gamer in the world...Obviously,” Dr Disrespect says in a statement. "It takes focus, stamina, concentration, and extreme reflexes. Through 'Gamerobics', MTN DEW Game Fuel, and my lead on the main stage—I'm able to give a glimpse into my reality, my domain and what it takes to be the best.”