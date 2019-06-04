MTV to reboot two of its classic shows with Quibi
MTV Studios is rebooting two of its most iconic programs, "Punk’d" and "Singled Out," for Jeffrey Katzenberg's mobile, short-form streaming service Quibi.
There will be 20 new episodes each, all under 10 minutes in length.
It's the latest move by MTV's parent, Viacom, to monetize its library content on digital platforms. The reboot of "The Real World," for example, is set to bow on Facebook Watch on June 13. Viacom launched MTV Studios a year ago with a focus on developing reboots and spin-offs of some of its biggest hits, including series like "Daria" and "Aeon Flux."
Quibi, which is set to debut next year, has gained plenty of attention in the media world and has struck deals for shows from Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Raimi, Guillermo del Toro and Scooter Braun.
Originally premiering in 2003, "Punk’d" was a hidden camera reality show in which host Ashton Kutcher orchestrated elaborate practical jokes on fellow celebrities. The concept has been revived twice in subsequent years: first by MTV in 2012 with a rotating series of celebrity hosts including Justin Bieber, Nick Cannon and Miley Cyrus, and again by its sister network BET in 2015, though neither iteration lasted longer than one season.
"Singled Out," which is best known for making Jenny McCarthy famous, was a dating show that ran for four seasons from 1995 to 1998, featuring 50 anonymous potential partners for one contestant who would pick his or her ideal match based on characteristics ranging from hair color to height.