National Women’s Soccer League cancels games after sex allegations

The former head coach of the North Carolina Courage team was fired over allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct
Published on October 01, 2021.
ViacomCBS adds VideoAmp as Nielsen TV ratings alternative
20211001_WomensSoccerLeague379417870.jpg
Credit: Elsa/Getty Images

The National Women’s Soccer League has cancelled all weekend games after the former head coach of the North Carolina Courage team was fired over allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

“I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement. “Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect. Business as usual isn’t our concern right now. Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better. We have made this decision in collaboration with our players association and this pause will be the first step as we collectively work to transform the culture of this league, something that is long overdue.”

The allegations against former head coach Paul Riley were first reported by The Athletic.

—Bloomberg News

