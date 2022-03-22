NBCU certifies first round of Nielsen measurement alternatives

NBCUniversal is certifying eight companies in audience measurement, expanding a prior certification for iSpot.tv and adding additional companies in streaming, digital and local audience measurement, verification, ad catalogs and ad serving.

ISpot, which previously had been certified for measuring ad impressions and was part of a cross-platform measurement test during NBCU’s Winter Olympics coverage in February, emerges from the field of “currency contenders” as a full-fledged certified provider for cross-platform audience measurement. ISpot got an additional certification from NBCU for its ad catalog, an automated system that detects and classifies ads as they appear in programming across video platforms.

Comscore gets similar audience measurement certification from NBCU for local markets. NBCU has 43 NBC and Telemundo-owned stations, six regional sports networks and other local properties.

For streaming and digital audience measurement, NBCU has picked Conviva. And in audience verification (i.e. rooting out fraudulent traffic), segment heavy hitters DoubleVerify, Oracle’s Moat and Integral Ad Science (IAS) were chosen.

