Media

NBCU reveals full list of Peacock sponsors

Capital One, L'Oréal, Subaru, Verizon and Molson Coors join the lineup
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on April 13, 2020.

Peacock launches on April 15 with 10 sponsors.

Credit: NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal revealed its full lineup of sponsors for the debut of its streaming service Peacock. Capital One, L’Oréal USA, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Subaru of America and Verizon have bought ad time on the platform, which is set to debut on April 15.

The five brands join previously announced sponsors Apartments.com, State Farm, Target, Unilever and Eli Lilly.

"At a time when people all over the world are turning to our content for comfort, entertainment, and connection, a consumer-first platform has never been more vital,” Laura Molen, president, advertising sales and partnerships, NBCU, said in a statement.

As part of the deal, launch partners will have the opportunity to help NBCU shape the ad experience on Peacock, Molen said. A sponsorship is costing advertisers between $15 million and $25 million, according to people familiar with the situation.

Related articles
NBC reveals ad strategy and initial sponsors for Peacock
Jeanine Poggi
NBC seeks as much as $25 million for sponsorships of its streaming service
Jeanine Poggi
NBCUniversal launches celebrity-filled coronavirus PSA with Ad Council and the White House
Ilyse Liffreing

Peacock will debut with only five minutes or less of commercials per hour and will incorporate several ad models that NBCU has been testing over the past few years, including ShoppableTV, which allows viewers to buy items directly from shows they are watching; and prime pods, or 60-second ad breaks.

For L’Oréal, the platform presents an opportunity to test and learn how advertising can evolve beyond 15- and 30-second video formats, Gretchen Saegh-Fleming, chief marketing officer, L’Oréal USA, said in a statement.

“Our primary goal is to meet consumers in the right places, at the right times, with the right message. It is therefore imperative that we continue to invest in emerging platforms like Peacock that have some of best original content and are well positioned to support shifting consumer media behaviors,” Brad Feinberg, VP, media and consumer engagement, Molson Coors Beverage Company North America, said in a statement.

Peacock will only be available to Comcast subscribers at launch. It will roll out nationally on July 15. Peacock will offer the free, ad-supported tier, along with an ad-supported premium tier that will cost $4.99 per month (it is free for Comcast subscribers). Premium customers can upgrade to an ad-free experience for an additional $5 per month. This would make the total, ad-free tier $9.99 for non-Comcast subscribers. 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

ESPN asks its highest-paid TV personalities to take a pay cut

ESPN asks its highest-paid TV personalities to take a pay cut
Andrew Cuomo fronts the May issue of Rolling Stone

Andrew Cuomo fronts the May issue of Rolling Stone
Playboy launches ‘Playboy Live’ as it adapts to life after print

Playboy launches ‘Playboy Live’ as it adapts to life after print
‘SNL’ returns this weekend. Get ready by watching this new soap spoof starring Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon

‘SNL’ returns this weekend. Get ready by watching this new soap spoof starring Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon
Julia Louis-Dreyfus just dropped the best #StayHomeSaveLives PSA

Julia Louis-Dreyfus just dropped the best #StayHomeSaveLives PSA
Elmo is set to have a ‘virtual playdate’ and we’re all invited to watch

Elmo is set to have a ‘virtual playdate’ and we’re all invited to watch
'Hold your nerve' and other advice for marketers, plus NBC cuts ad time: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

'Hold your nerve' and other advice for marketers, plus NBC cuts ad time: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
NBC lightens TV ad load in response to falling demand from brands

NBC lightens TV ad load in response to falling demand from brands