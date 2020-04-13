NBCU reveals full list of Peacock sponsors
NBCUniversal revealed its full lineup of sponsors for the debut of its streaming service Peacock. Capital One, L’Oréal USA, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Subaru of America and Verizon have bought ad time on the platform, which is set to debut on April 15.
The five brands join previously announced sponsors Apartments.com, State Farm, Target, Unilever and Eli Lilly.
"At a time when people all over the world are turning to our content for comfort, entertainment, and connection, a consumer-first platform has never been more vital,” Laura Molen, president, advertising sales and partnerships, NBCU, said in a statement.
As part of the deal, launch partners will have the opportunity to help NBCU shape the ad experience on Peacock, Molen said. A sponsorship is costing advertisers between $15 million and $25 million, according to people familiar with the situation.
Peacock will debut with only five minutes or less of commercials per hour and will incorporate several ad models that NBCU has been testing over the past few years, including ShoppableTV, which allows viewers to buy items directly from shows they are watching; and prime pods, or 60-second ad breaks.
For L’Oréal, the platform presents an opportunity to test and learn how advertising can evolve beyond 15- and 30-second video formats, Gretchen Saegh-Fleming, chief marketing officer, L’Oréal USA, said in a statement.
“Our primary goal is to meet consumers in the right places, at the right times, with the right message. It is therefore imperative that we continue to invest in emerging platforms like Peacock that have some of best original content and are well positioned to support shifting consumer media behaviors,” Brad Feinberg, VP, media and consumer engagement, Molson Coors Beverage Company North America, said in a statement.
Peacock will only be available to Comcast subscribers at launch. It will roll out nationally on July 15. Peacock will offer the free, ad-supported tier, along with an ad-supported premium tier that will cost $4.99 per month (it is free for Comcast subscribers). Premium customers can upgrade to an ad-free experience for an additional $5 per month. This would make the total, ad-free tier $9.99 for non-Comcast subscribers.