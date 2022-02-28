NBCUniversal bets on video game advertising in deal with ad tech startup

NBCUniversal will be able to connect brands with video game ad inventory through a new deal with Anzu, a video game ad tech startup.

The media behemoth will become Anzu’s global sales partner and exclusive third-party seller in the U.S. and U.K., both parties announced today. Anzu runs advertisements in video games through placements such as on billboards in the background or banners on a sideline, with titles spanning mobile-, PC- and console-based games.

For NBCU, the partnership provides an entry point into gaming, which has become an attractive place for brands trying to reach audiences, particularly younger ones. In recent years, TV has not only had to compete with the likes of streaming platforms to reach these viewers, but increasingly with video games and virtual platforms like Roblox.

“In addition to streaming, gaming is one of the fastest-growing ways to reach young audiences,” Krishan Bhatia, president and chief business officer at NBCUniversal, said in a statement.



NBCU’s clients will have access to Anzu’s inventory of gaming partners, which includes Microsoft Xbox and Ubisoft, as well as the platform's ad tech offerings including insights into ad viewability, audience verification and fraud detection.

For Anzu, the deal represents an opportunity to tap into NBCU's large client base. "We also believe, over the next few years, most Fortune 500 brands will incorporate gaming into their ad strategies and the partnership with NBCUniversal brings us a step closer to this becoming a reality, Anzu's Co-Founder and CEO Itamar Benedy, said in a statement.