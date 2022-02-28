Media

NBCUniversal bets on video game advertising in deal with ad tech startup

Media giant will now be able to connect brands with Anzu's in-game ad inventory
By Asa Hiken. Published on February 28, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How IPG Mediabrands is looking to expand its investment in diverse-owned media in the upfronts
20220225_nbcUniversalAnzu-game_3x2
Credit: NBC Universal x Anzu

NBCUniversal will be able to connect brands with video game ad inventory through a new deal with Anzu, a video game ad tech startup.

The media behemoth will become Anzu’s global sales partner and exclusive third-party seller in the U.S. and U.K., both parties announced today. Anzu runs advertisements in video games through placements such as on billboards in the background or banners on a sideline, with titles spanning mobile-, PC- and console-based games. 

For NBCU, the partnership provides an entry point into gaming, which has become an attractive place for brands trying to reach audiences, particularly younger ones. In recent years, TV has not only had to compete with the likes of streaming platforms to reach these viewers, but increasingly with video games and virtual platforms like Roblox. 

“In addition to streaming, gaming is one of the fastest-growing ways to reach young audiences,” Krishan Bhatia, president and chief business officer at NBCUniversal, said in a statement.

NBCU’s clients will have access to Anzu’s inventory of gaming partners, which includes Microsoft Xbox and Ubisoft, as well as the platform's ad tech offerings including insights into ad viewability, audience verification and fraud detection.

For Anzu, the deal represents an opportunity to tap into NBCU's large client base. "We also believe, over the next few years, most Fortune 500 brands will incorporate gaming into their ad strategies and the partnership with NBCUniversal brings us a step closer to this becoming a reality, Anzu's Co-Founder and CEO Itamar Benedy, said in a statement. 

More news about NBCUniversal
NBCUniversal strikes Olympics deal with TikTok allowing brands to test new ad formats on the platform
Ethan Jakob Craft
NBCUniversal's holiday commerce push includes augmented reality store
Ethan Jakob Craft
NBCUniversal will test iSpot.tv metrics to measure 2022 Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI
Ethan Jakob Craft

This is the latest move by NBCU to tap into new potential revenue streams. The company has also been working to expand its digital shopping capabilities, with the rollout of a livestream series and augmented reality retail space during the holiday season. 

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: Unlocking the metaverse at AdAge.com/InDepthMetaverse.

In this article:

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How IPG Mediabrands is looking to expand its investment in diverse-owned media in the upfronts

How IPG Mediabrands is looking to expand its investment in diverse-owned media in the upfronts

Comcast will let Nielsen rival VideoAmp use its huge data set

Comcast will let Nielsen rival VideoAmp use its huge data set
GroupM opens programmatic ad market as industry looks for pricing transparency

GroupM opens programmatic ad market as industry looks for pricing transparency
Discovery and Omnicom will use Comscore and VideoAmp data to test Nielsen alternative

Discovery and Omnicom will use Comscore and VideoAmp data to test Nielsen alternative

ANA readies pilot of Nielsen TV panel alternatives that will likely include Kantar

ANA readies pilot of Nielsen TV panel alternatives that will likely include Kantar

Amazon strikes deal with AMC to deliver addressable TV ads in 'The Walking Dead' and other shows

Amazon strikes deal with AMC to deliver addressable TV ads in 'The Walking Dead' and other shows
Paramount+ had 32.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021

Paramount+ had 32.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021
Nielsen may ditch overnight ratings with new measurement service

Nielsen may ditch overnight ratings with new measurement service