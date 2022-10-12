Media

Join top execs from NBCUniversal, Paramount, YouTube, AMC Networks and more at Ad Age Next: Streaming

Leaders in TV streaming discuss the latest developments and what’s next for digital video
By Parker Herren. Published on October 12, 2022.
Why Amazon is a contender to land NBA media rights

Clockwise from top left: Linda Yaccarino, Ranjan Roy, Danielle Carney, Jeff Shultz, Erin McPherson, Bharad Ramesh, Gita Rebbapragada and Miquel Penella

Credit: Photos courtesy speakers

This year has been a whirlwind in streaming TV as developments in measurement, sports, bundling and more shape the future of digital video. This summer, Nielsen data revealed that streaming viewership had surpassed cable viewing for the first time, while Netflix founder Reed Hastings declared the end of linear TV “over the next five, 10 years.”

On Nov. 10, join top executives from streaming platforms, media agencies, ad tech companies and brands in person for Ad Age Next: Streaming. The conference, taking place in New York, will dig into the innovations and issues facing digital TV as well as what lies ahead for the ever-evolving industry.

Ad Age Next: Streaming

Get your tickets for the Nov. 10 event in New York
Ad Age Next: Streaming speakers

Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s chairman of global advertising and partnerships, will headline the conference. Recently honored as one of She Runs It’s 2022 Women of the Year, Yaccarino has been at the forefront of pressing TV advertising into the streaming era during her decade tenure at NBCU.

A panel of data and research experts, including Warner Bros. Discovery’s Heather Coghill and NBCU’s Maggie Zhang, will break down the past year’s measurement shakeup and new initiatives to test emerging currencies. 

Amazon Ads’ head of NFL sales, Danielle Carney, and fellow digital sports executives will discuss a revolutionary season in streaming sports. Plus, discover how the digital video subscription model is bundling up in a conversation with YouTube’s Matt McDonald, Paramount’s Jeff Shultz and Verizon’s Erin McPherson.

Hear from executives at niche streaming services such as Shudder, Crunchyroll and BritBox on their unique relationship with fanatical audiences. Other panels will examine the growing popularity of non-English language programming, innovations in shoppable advertising, brands as TV storytellers and first-party data in the CTV space.

Click here for a continually updated list of confirmed speakers, which includes:

Nada Arnot, senior VP of marketing, BritBox North America
Danielle Carney, head of NFL sales, Amazon Ads
Domenic DiMeglio, executive VP and chief marketing officer, Paramount Streaming
Samuel Harowitz, VP of content acquisition and partnerships, Tubi
Jared Lefkowitz, ad revenue solutions, Roku
Erin McPherson, head of consumer content and partnerships, Verizon
Matt McDonald, global head of connected TV and streaming, YouTube at Google
Miquel Penella, president of streaming services, AMC Networks
Cara Pratt, senior VP, Kroger Precision Marketing
Bharad Ramesh, executive director of research and investment analytics, GroupM US
Gita Rebbapragada, chief marketing officer, Crunchyroll
Ryan Reed, head of product, Finecast
Romina Rosado, executive VP and general manager of Hispanic streaming, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises
Ranjan Roy, VP of strategy, Adore Me
Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer of streaming, Paramount Global
Matt Spiegel, executive VP of media and entertainment vertical, TransUnion
Heather E. Stewart, general director of global media and marketing services, General Motors
Tom Wolfe, senior VP of business development, Viant
Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal
Maggie Zhang, senior VP of measurement strategy and operations, advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is Ad Age’s TV reporter. He was previously a freelance journalist and podcaster covering pop culture and entertainment as well as a Pilates instructor and a professional dancer. His passions include cats, the “Scream” franchise and Halloween costumes.

