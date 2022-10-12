Join top execs from NBCUniversal, Paramount, YouTube, AMC Networks and more at Ad Age Next: Streaming

Ad Age Next: Streaming speakers

Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s chairman of global advertising and partnerships, will headline the conference. Recently honored as one of She Runs It’s 2022 Women of the Year, Yaccarino has been at the forefront of pressing TV advertising into the streaming era during her decade tenure at NBCU.

A panel of data and research experts, including Warner Bros. Discovery’s Heather Coghill and NBCU’s Maggie Zhang, will break down the past year’s measurement shakeup and new initiatives to test emerging currencies.

Amazon Ads’ head of NFL sales, Danielle Carney, and fellow digital sports executives will discuss a revolutionary season in streaming sports. Plus, discover how the digital video subscription model is bundling up in a conversation with YouTube’s Matt McDonald, Paramount’s Jeff Shultz and Verizon’s Erin McPherson.

Hear from executives at niche streaming services such as Shudder, Crunchyroll and BritBox on their unique relationship with fanatical audiences. Other panels will examine the growing popularity of non-English language programming, innovations in shoppable advertising, brands as TV storytellers and first-party data in the CTV space.