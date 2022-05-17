Media

Netflix lays off 150 staffers after losing subscribers

The latest job cuts follow contractor layoffs at its Tudum website
Published on May 17, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Why affinity is the key to successful marketing campaigns
Credit: Bloomberg

Netflix  Inc. said Tuesday it’s laying off about 150 employees, fallout from the surprising drop in customers the streaming company reported last month.

“Our slowing revenue growth means we are also having to slow our cost growth as a company,” Netflix said in an emailed statement. “So sadly, we are letting around 150 employees go today, mostly US-based.”

The firings follow the unexpected loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter and a forecast for the loss of another 2 million this period. At the end of last month, Netflix laid off a number of contractors at Tudum, a website that promotes movies and TV shows for the streaming service, as part of a broader restructuring of its marketing department.

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot on May 24 and 25 at AdAge.com/TVPivot

More news from Ad Age
Fall TV schedules downplayed as networks focus on streaming efforts
Parker Herren
5 questions with Edward Norton, EDO co-founder
Elizabeth Napolitano
Disney reveals its Disney+ ad plans ahead of upfront
Catie Keck

Shares of Netflix gained as much as 2.6% to $191.40 in New York. The stock has declined more than 70% from its intraday high of $700.99 in November 2021.

Los Gatos, California-based Netflix employed more than 11,000 people at year-end, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The website Deadline reported on the job cuts earlier Tuesday.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

—Bloomberg News

~ ~ ~
CLARIFICATION: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the employment status of Tudum contractors.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Asian representation is slowly growing in TV shows, Nielsen finds

Asian representation is slowly growing in TV shows, Nielsen finds
Disney+ subscribers top estimates and park profit soars

Disney+ subscribers top estimates and park profit soars
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter's Donald Trump ban

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter's Donald Trump ban
How Spotify is disrupting podcast measurement as industry ad revenue soars

How Spotify is disrupting podcast measurement as industry ad revenue soars

Omnicom aims to increase diverse media commitments from brands with biannual ad initiative

Omnicom aims to increase diverse media commitments from brands with biannual ad initiative
Ad groups evaluate TV measurement beyond Nielsen

Ad groups evaluate TV measurement beyond Nielsen

Fox's Tubi expands Nielsen relationship even amid measurement upheaval

Fox's Tubi expands Nielsen relationship even amid measurement upheaval
Netflix fires employees in marketing effort restructuring

Netflix fires employees in marketing effort restructuring