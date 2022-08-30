Netflix names Snapchat execs as its first advertising leaders

Netflix named Snapchat ad executives to lead the development of its global ad strategy and the teams to run its ads business as the streaming giant makes its first foray into advertising.

Read: What Netflix's new ad hires mean for Snap

Jeremi Gorman will join the streaming giant as president, worldwide advertising, and Peter Naylor has been named VP, advertising sales. Gorman will report to Greg Peters, Netflix’s chief operating officer and chief product officer, and will be the first ad executive to join the company. Naylor will lead the North America sales team and report to Gorman. Both will start in September.

Their appointments come as Netflix prepares to launch its ad-supported tier in early 2023. The company has revealed few details about its ad plans, but reports have indicated that its kids' programming and new movies will remain commercial-free, it will block the ability to download movies and TV shows, and the new ad tier could cost anywhere from $7 to $9 per month.

Gorman and Naylor both join Netflix from Snap, Inc., where they currently serve as chief business officer and VP of Americas, respectively.

“Jeremi’s deep experience in running ad businesses and Peter’s background in leading ad sales teams together will be key as we expand membership options for consumers through a new ad-supported offering,” Peters said in a statement.

Gorman will be charged with building Netflix’s ad business from the ground up. “We're just at the beginning, but look forward to delivering the best experiences for Netflix members and the advertising community, of which I have proudly been a part for over 20 years,” she said in a statement.