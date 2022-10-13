Netflix reveals ad plan price, Nielsen partnership and more 'Basic with Ads' details

In addition to basic verification partnerships with DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science, previously reported by Ad Age, Netflix announced it will implement Nielsen’s Digital Ad Ratings for the U.S. market. The data will eventually be incorporated into Nielsen’s upcoming Nielsen One cross-platform measurement product. Both verification offerings will begin in 2023’s first quarter, with Nielsen ratings following “sometime in 2023,” according to Peters’ post.

As previously reported by Ad Age, advertisers will have limited targeting ability on the platform, which offers broad buys based on country and genre.

Netflix will offer similarly broad brand safety options, allowing advertisers to opt out of content by keyword, such as “sex, nudity or graphic violence,” per Peters. One media buyer told Ad Age that the keyword-based brand safety measure may be a concern for cautious clients. “I don't know that that reassures clients that they’re not going to end up in ‘Squid Game’ or something like that,” said the buyer.

Read more: Netflix ad tier will include limited targeting

“‘Basic with Ads’ will launch just six months after we first announced the option of a lower priced ads plan,” Peters added in the post. “As we learn from and improve the experience, we expect to launch in more countries over time.”

Multiple buyers have told Ad Age their advice to clients is to maintain a wait-and-see stance. One buyer said clients would be more enthusiastic to buy with Netflix if “they were being somewhat marketplace-realistic in terms of pricing.” While initial reports placed Netflix CPMs in the mid-60s, multiple buyers have separately reported the number has only lowered to the high 50s.

Combined with the ad-tier’s post-upfront timing, “Folks are not going to go steal budgets to try to give [Netflix] something just so that they can pay a 20% premium over what the highest thing out there is,” said the buyer.