Netflix is ‘talking to all’ potential ad partners, Ted Sarandos tells Cannes

“People's tastes are so diverse,” he said. “So, every time people say, ‘That's a lot of content,’ I say, ‘It's not all for you.’ And we’re really trying to make your favorite show, my favorite show—they probably don't line up. We do well at that, and then the UI is used to kind of personalize so I find my favorite show. That scales infinitely.”

According to Sarandos, Netflix has 20 genres of shows and movies to choose from, and the average viewer consistently watches six. He called onto the projector screen an image of the “Bridgerton” poster, which was animated with a web connecting it to other Netflix programming. He said the obvious connection was romance and drama, but that the Netflix algorithm can apply one’s personal preferences when deciding where to direct them next, regardless the genre. Thus, Netflix has enormous, yet niche, demand to meet across its entire audience.

Sarandos also dispelled the rumor that Netflix may seek to buy out Roku to cover device integration and data capabilities, stating that Netflix is already ubiquitously distributed on internet-enabled devices and that “we would be better off getting Netflix embedded in every device than we will be competing in the device world.”

One of Swisher’s final questions was on Netflix’s continued support of Dave Chappelle, the comedian who has repeatedly come under fire for his jokes concerning the LGBTQ+ community. Sarandos said the platform is careful in picking partners with a diversity of outlooks and feels an obligation to have their backs.

“We're programming to people with a real variety of tastes and sensibilities and how they were brought up and what they think is offensive, or what they think is damaging to themselves, or their children,” he said. “So the variety of how you can plan the same thing for everybody—it's an impossible feat.”

Sarandos said that Netflix’s queer content receives the same support. “I do think supporting expression is really important,” Sarandos said. “I think it's almost impossible for me to censor Dave in the U.S. and then I've got people from all over the world who are super offended by our LGBTQ+ content—they want to take it down and they think it's super harmful; they think it's destroying their society—And not only do we fight for it, we fight it all the way to the Supreme Court and have never take it down anywhere in the world.”