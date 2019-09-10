New York Fashion Week gets a fashionable pop-up newsstand

Ad Age’s Launch Pad offers brief looks at new products and activations of interest to marketers and media people.
At a time when newsstands in New York City are either shrinking or shutting down (and turning into garish vape shops when they do), the media capital of the world just got a fashionable, fleeting new pop-up shop for glossies. Hearst Autos, the division of Hearst that publishes Road & Track and Car and Driver, and runs the auto-ad business Start, today launched a bright yellow one-day-only newsstand in Manhattan’s Duarte Square to capture the attention of fashionistas heading to and from nearby Spring Studios, one of the key venues for New York Fashion Week.
In the wake of a Hearst Autos rebrand that brought various entities together under one roof with unified messaging, the newsstand is meant to be “one activation that not only celebrates the new brand but also brings to life our lifestyle offerings and near-market products,” Michelle Panzer, Hearst Autos CMO, tells Ad Age. Fashion Week was seen as “the perfect moment to tell the story of where autos fits within the Hearst ecosystem.”
Bonuses for anyone stopping by (through 6:30 p.m. today): Hearst Autos will hook you up with free Lyft rides, magazines (from Hearst Autos plus a selection of fashion glossies), swag, snacks and refreshments.