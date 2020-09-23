Media

The New Yorker’s RBG tribute is hauntingly understated

Artist Bob Staake references Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s iconic lace collar
By Simon Dumenco. Published on September 23, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Emmy Awards hit another ratings low for virtual ceremony
Credit: Condé Nast

Ad Age’s At the Newsstand spotlights notable ad-supported print media available soon near you.

The cover of The New Yorker’s Oct. 5 issue, on sale Monday, pays tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a hauntingly understated illustration by Bob Staake. In a short post about the image published this morning, Françoise Mouly, the magazine’s art editor, writes,

Ginsburg spent nearly three decades on the country’s highest bench, and five decades as a tireless scholar, teacher, and advocate of equality. To commemorate her, the artist Bob Staake said, he “needed to think of a graphic metaphor that embodied Ginsburg’s life and legacy.” He wanted something that was “honest and no-nonsense,” like Ginsburg, and he landed on her lace collar, a symbol not just of Ginsburg but, in Staake’s drawing, of women everywhere.

The result is an image that quietly references Ginsburg’s iconic look in a way that’s instantly recognizable while simultaneously foregrounding the emotional weight of her absence.

In her post, Mouly directs readers to some of the essays about RBG that The New Yorker has been publishing, including Jill Lepore on the justice’s dissents and Jeffrey Toobin on the politics of filling her seat. Keep reading here.

Related articles
Remembering RBG: Time honors Justice Ginsburg
Simon Dumenco
Pharrell Williams curates Time’s ‘New American Revolution’ cover package
Simon Dumenco
‘I cry for justice in her name’: Oprah honors Breonna Taylor on the cover of her magazine
Simon Dumenco
‘The Great Fire’: A Breonna Taylor portrait covers Vanity Fair’s September special issue
Simon Dumenco
‘America Must Change’: The story behind Time’s latest cover artwork
Simon Dumenco

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Emmy Awards hit another ratings low for virtual ceremony

Emmy Awards hit another ratings low for virtual ceremony

Remembering RBG: Time honors Justice Ginsburg

Remembering RBG: Time honors Justice Ginsburg
Streaming TV marketplace gets another 'plus' platform

Streaming TV marketplace gets another 'plus' platform

Fox News looks to capitalize on possible delay in election results

Fox News looks to capitalize on possible delay in election results

Movie theater advertisers return to the big screen, but audience will take time to rebuild

Movie theater advertisers return to the big screen, but audience will take time to rebuild

Architectural Digest teams up with the Black Interior Designers Network for a virtual showhouse

Architectural Digest teams up with the Black Interior Designers Network for a virtual showhouse
Watch Frito-Lay's celebration of NFL kickoff with a spoof on a Christmas classic

Watch Frito-Lay's celebration of NFL kickoff with a spoof on a Christmas classic

Xandr drops the call in its efforts to modernize TV advertising

Xandr drops the call in its efforts to modernize TV advertising