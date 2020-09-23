The New Yorker’s RBG tribute is hauntingly understated
The cover of The New Yorker’s Oct. 5 issue, on sale Monday, pays tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a hauntingly understated illustration by Bob Staake. In a short post about the image published this morning, Françoise Mouly, the magazine’s art editor, writes,
Ginsburg spent nearly three decades on the country’s highest bench, and five decades as a tireless scholar, teacher, and advocate of equality. To commemorate her, the artist Bob Staake said, he “needed to think of a graphic metaphor that embodied Ginsburg’s life and legacy.” He wanted something that was “honest and no-nonsense,” like Ginsburg, and he landed on her lace collar, a symbol not just of Ginsburg but, in Staake’s drawing, of women everywhere.
The result is an image that quietly references Ginsburg’s iconic look in a way that’s instantly recognizable while simultaneously foregrounding the emotional weight of her absence.
