Nexstar to buy CW Network from Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount

Nexstar Media Group Inc., the largest local TV station owner in the US, is acquiring a 75% stake in the CW Network.

The Irving, Texas-based media company already owns many CW affiliates, including WPIX in New York and KTLA in Los Angeles. The CW’s current owners, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and Paramount Global Inc., will each retain 12.5% of the business and will continue to produce original, scripted content for the network, according to a statement Monday. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The purchase underscores Nexstar’s commitment to traditional broadcasting at a time when TV is losing viewers to online services and other entertainment options. Major media giants such as Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount, for example, are both racing to build subscription-based online TV businesses. Nexstar says the deal will help diversify its content outside of news, increasing its exposure to the national advertising market.

Nexstar has 200 owned or partner stations in 116 US markets, reaching 212 million people. In addition to CW-affiliated stations, it also operates outlets aligned with NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox.